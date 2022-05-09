iBio Demonstrates Efficacy of an IL-2 Sparing Anti-CD25 Antibody Produced Using its FastPharming System for Treg Depletion in Cancer

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming® Manufacturing System, announced today a poster presentation on IBIO-101, the Company's monoclonal antibody candidate for the treatment of solid tumors. The presentation will take place at Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2022 by the New York Academy of Sciences from May 9-11.



Preclinical evaluation of IBIO-101, produced with iBio’s FastPharming and GlycaneeringSM Systems, showed equivalent efficacy and potency compared with this IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody made using traditional mammalian cell culture methods (RTX-003 from RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc.). Additionally, iBio’s proprietary afucosylation technology enabled the engineering of a more potent version without incremental intellectual property access costs. The Company now plans to advance its Glycaneered anti-CD25 monoclonal antibody for the depletion of regulatory T cells (“T regs ”) to the clinic next year.

Dillon Phan, PhD, iBio’s Vice President and Head of Early Research and Development, will present the poster, titled "Plant-Based Expression and Glyco-Engineering of Novel IL-2 Signaling Permissive Anti-CD25 Antibodies for Effective Treg Depletion in Cancer", which highlights:

A CD25 epitope-survey using a novel artificial intelligence/machine learning platform to identify one epitope and corresponding antibodies with particularly high antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (“ADCC”) activity.

The production of a Glycaneered version of IBIO-101, which significantly increased effector function resulting from afucosylation using a deltaXT/FT N. benthamiana host compared with a fucoslyated form of the molecule.

Binding of IBIO-101 specifically to CD25+ cancerous cells with high affinity.

Preserved IL-2 signaling to effector T cells via pSTAT5.

Potent ADCC activity in killing cancer cells.



More information on cancer drug discovery and development with plants may be accessed in an article on the topic here.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the FastPharming Manufacturing System; the ability to produce IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody using the FastPharming Manufacturing System with efficacy and potency equivalent to other manufacturing systems; the ability to produce a more potent version of IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody; and the ability to file an IND for the anti-CD25 monoclonal antibody. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

