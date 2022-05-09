Thomas Barothy, Former UBS Group Legal COO, Joins Interim Legal's Board of Directors

ZURICH, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interim Legal AG, a leading flexible legal services provider within the Swiss market, today announced that Thomas Barothy, recently retired UBS Group Legal COO, has joined the company as a member of its board of directors. During his tenure at UBS, Thomas oversaw the transformation of the global UBS legal department. He was responsible for strategy development and implementation, outside counsel management, legal technology implementation and innovation, as well as near- and offshoring. Thomas has been the recipient of numerous industry awards, including the ACC Value Champion in 2021. He sits as a Faculty Advisor at the Digital Legal Exchange (DLEX) and is a member of the ACC Legal Operations EMEA Advisory Board.

Since its inception in November 2020, Interim Legal AG has empowered in-house legal and compliance departments by improving their efficiency, risk management structure and alignment as an internal business partner via their on-demand legal talent platform. Thomas's experience as a global legal COO and innovator within the "business of law" adds considerable depth and expertise to Interim Legal AG's mission to help legal departments modernize their operating model while keeping the human element at its center.

Sebastian Fanai-Danesh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Interim Legal AG, along with Marc Widmer, Co-Founder and President of the Board, welcomed Thomas's appointment: "We are excited to commence this new chapter of Interim Legal's development as a company with Thomas. Thomas brings invaluable experience within the 'business of law' and practical experience as a global legal COO. We are keen to apply his insight and perspective to our business model, and in turn strengthen the value we are able to deliver to our clients and legal consultants alike."

Thomas Barothy comments: "I'm excited to join Interim Legal's board of directors. Legal departments are faced with mounting challenges to modernise and become more agile. Flexible legal resourcing is a strategic necessity to drive the transformation of legal departments. At the same time, it creates new career options for legal professionals seeking greater variability."

The appointment comes as alternative legal services providers (ALSPs) continue to gain ground within the Swiss market. In Switzerland, 67% of all in-house legal departments expect an increase in the use of ALSPs within this year. Globally, the ALSP industry is valued at nearly $14 billion.

About Interim Legal AG

Via its network of over 650+ lawyers and compliance specialists, Interim Legal AG enables legal departments and legal services providers to transform by adopting a more flexible and efficient legal support model. The company was founded in 2020 by Sebastian Fanai-Danesh and Marc Widmer and is based in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, go to www.interimlegal.ch or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Sebastian Woller

Interim Legal AG

swoller@interimlegal.ch

Related Images











Image 1: Interim Legal AG





Logo of Interim Legal AG, leading flexible legal services provider









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment