It’s time to bake some memories: New Duncan Hines EPIC™ Baking Kits are a perfect way for Canadians to celebrate missed milestones on “Epic Celebration Day”

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duncan Hines®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is thrilled to launch the new Duncan Hines EPIC™ Baking Kits this spring with a Canada-wide “Epic Celebration Day” that is dedicated to celebrating missed milestones. After over two years of missed celebrations for birthdays, graduations, promotions, weddings and more, Duncan Hines is here to deliver a new product line to help you throw the ultimate celebration.



“Celebrating life's milestones with loved ones is something we all have missed over the past few years,” said Teresa Blakney, Marketing Director for Conagra Canada. “Epic Celebration Day is a chance to give all the special moments the attention they deserve, no matter how big or small. We’re very excited to have a new product offering that gives you everything you need for a special treat to take your celebrations to the next level.”

Whether you're a novice baker or a professional, creating awe-inspiring baked goods seems out of reach for many. Now, everyone can whip up social media-worthy treats that will look like they were baked by a seasoned pro!

“The Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits give you everything you need to create drool-worthy, eye-catching treats in just a few easy steps,” said Blakney. “These foolproof desserts are guaranteed to make a statement at any celebration, no matter your level of expertise in the kitchen.”

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits come with mix and toppings in three can’t-miss flavours: Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream and S’mores Brownie. They’re fun, easy-to-make, beautiful and delicious!

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits are available in the baking section at select grocery stores nationwide.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher’s®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

