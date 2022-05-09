Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Treatment Market: A Multi-Billion Industry to Witness Growth with Rise in Alcohol Consumption and Growing Number of Rehabilitation Facilities Globally

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The World Bank, annual global average alcohol consumption per capita, aged 15 years and above, was projected to be 6.18 litres of pure alcohol in 2018. Approximately 300 million people, globally, have AUD. Over 3 million people die of alcohol abuse every year globally.

Research Nester evaluated the market opportunities in the Global Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market the forecast period 2022-2030 into account. The report includes market segmentation based on disorder type, and treatment type. Furthermore, the report also includes in-depth market analysis in five major regions, i.e., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, including the current industry trends, innovations, and challenges, along with strategies that will help industry players to attain their business targets.

Alcohol consumption globally has increased three folds over the past two decades. Harmful use of alcohol is one of the leading risk factors for population health worldwide. The World Health Organisation estimated that excessive consumption of alcohol is responsible for 5.1% of the global burden of disease, with 7.1% among males and 2.2% among females. Driven by these factors, the global alcohol use disorder treatment market is anticipated to garner a significant revenue over the forecast period. Moreover, an increasing increasing awareness regarding alcohol use disorder, and growing number of rehabilitation facilities are expected to further the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of treatment type, the global market is segmented into medicinal, therapy, multidisciplinary treatment, and others. Owing to being the most preferable treatment option, which is the most common type of cancer, the therapy segment is projected to hold the largest market share.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market owing to high prevalence of psychotic substance abuse in the region, with the U.S. leading the region. Alcohol is the most widely abused substance in the United States – approximately 7% of the drinking adults and nearly 2% of adolescents in the age group 12-17 years are reported to have AUD. According to The World Bank, the average alcohol consumption per capita, aged 15+ years, in the U.S. was estimated to be 9.87 litres of pure alcohol in 2018. Moreover, this region has extensive rehabilitation facilities in the region is expected to drive the market growth further. Furthermore, Europe has also the highest consumption of alcohol per capita in the world, with 9.7 litres in 2018. Alcohol consumption in the region is largely driven by high rate of alcohol consumption in countries such as Germany, Ireland, Poland, Russia, and Belgium, with average per capita alcohol consumption estimated to be 12.9, 12.9, 11.7, 11.2, and 11.1 litres of pure alcohol respectively in 2018. Owing to this factor, Europe is estimated to hold the second largest market in the global alcohol use disorder treatment market over the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China and India are increasingly witnessing high consumption of alcohol. In 2018, average pure alcohol consumption per person, aged 15 years and above, was estimated to be 7.1 litres and 5.5 litres in China and India respectively. Moreover, increasing disposable income followed by changing lifestyle is driving the intake of alcohol further, especially in younger population that is high in number in India and China. These factors are driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. This region is likely to witness the fastest market growth and provide new market opportunities.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Epidemiology & Drug Pipeline Analysis

The report also covers the epidemiology and drug pipeline in detail in the 8 major markets namely the United States, EU-5 (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain), Japan, and China, where the market attained revenue of USD 6,401.3 Million in 2020 and is further estimated to garner USD 13,189.5 Million in 2030 by growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2021-2030. The alcohol treatment is estimated to be USD 35 Billion/ year market in the U.S. alone, where the estimated number of people diagnosed with AUD amount to 35 million each year, out of which, only 8% get treated. This is further creating notable opportunities for market growth. Moreover, thorough study on approved drugs along with drug pipeline comprising drugs under development in both pre-clinical and other stages of development is provided in the report.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Drugs Pipeline

There are 12 molecules in pipeline from major players, out of them, 6 are in phase-2; and one in phase-3 from Adial Pharmaceuticals where clinical analysis suggests the likely approval of this molecule.

Phase-3 Molecule Benchmarking:

ADO4 Selincro



Vivitrol



Campral



Revia



Antabuse



Novel MOA Y x x x x x Oral Dosing Y Y x Y Y Y Designed to Reduce Heavy Drinking Y Y Y x x x No Abstinence Requirement Y Y x x x x Genetic Targeting Y x x x x x No Significant Side Effects to Date Y x x x x x

The global alcohol use disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of disorder type, and treatment type.

Segmentation by Disorder Type

Alcohol Abuse

Alcohol Dependence

Alcohol Addiction

Alcoholism

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Medication

Therapy

Multidisciplinary Treatment

Others

The report also provides the existing competitive scenario of the key players in the industry who are actively progressing in clinical trials and developing more effective and efficient medicinal treatment solutions. Some of the prominent players and their company profiling included in the report are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BioCorRx, Inc., Adial Pharmaceuticals, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Ethypharm, Omeros Corporation, Montisera Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

