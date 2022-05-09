Wawa Extends $0.15 Per Gallon Fuel Discount with the Mobile App Through June 12

WAWA, Pa., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful campaign to offer fuel discount and reduce costs at the pump, Wawa is pleased to announce the extension of its Mobile App Fuel Discount for Wawa Rewards members now through June 12. Members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of $0.15 per gallon every time they fuel up during this time period. Already, more than a quarter-million Rewards members have taken advantage of this discount.



“We have seen hundreds of thousands of customers take advantage of this fuel discount and after receiving significant positive feedback, we are excited to extend this offer through June 12 to give our Wawa Rewards members the opportunity to save at the pump for another month,” said Dena Pizzutti, Sr. Mgr. of Personalization for Wawa.

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. To date, close to half a million Wawa Rewards members have taken advantage of the fuel feature in the Wawa mobile app. For more information, visit https://www.wawa.com/mobile-app/fuel-activation.

How the Fuel Discount Program Works

Wawa customers can take advantage of the Fuel Discount Program by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store or Google Play and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their wallet from their Profile. Once at the store, customers can select the fuel tab at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will take them through the rest of the process! Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open their app and make sure a credit card is in their wallet to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store.

Benefits of Joining Wawa Rewards

Customers can register for Wawa Rewards to earn rewards for everyday purchases on Wawa favorites, including hoagies and other beverages. Throughout the year, Wawa also gives out surprise bonus rewards including fuel discounts, to Wawa Rewards members, so be on the lookout for special extras whenever you visit your local Wawa store. Learn more at WawaRewards.com.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Snapchat at @wawa.