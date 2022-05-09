Jeff Cook Real Estate Agents Earn Top 10% Award

Charleston, SC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven agents from Jeff Cook Real Estate were recognized with the 2022 REALTORS® of Distinction Award for Greater Charleston, SC. This prestigious award is only given to Charleston area REALTORS® who earn their way into the top 10% in real estate transactions. They must also complete continuing education requirements within the award year and adhere to the REALTORS® Code of Ethics.

Award winners from Jeff Cook Real Estate include:

Susan Chamlee

The Smith-Stauder Team

Jason Husted

Brett Cole

Clayton Hall

Cindy Nicholas

Kirk Miller

“It's an honor to be recognized with the top 2 percent of all agents, because it means I was able to make a difference in each person's life. I have received this award for 4 years now, only being in the industry for 5 years. I did it by following the process that Jeff Cook Real Estate had in place and showed up daily, being there when my clients needed me. I always want to give my best, no matter what the circumstances are, and always want my clients to see it by never giving up and staying on top of things.” — Cindy Nicholas

Jeff Cook Real Estate makes available numerous avenues to help those interested in a real estate career realize their dreams and become successful. A regular winner of the Top Workplaces in South Carolina for several years running, Jeff Cook Real Estate provides everything necessary to build your own real estate career, including professional training assistance, coaching, partnership plans, help with building your own team, and more. Cindy Nicholas, the agent quoted above, achieved the Platinum Circle level of award (top 2%) in only her 5th year, thanks to a strong work ethic and the tools provided to her by Jeff Cook Real Estate.

