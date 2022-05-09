University of Tennessee Health Science Center Leverages CareCloud’s Technology to Enhance Revenues and Streamline Workflows

SOMERSET, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Dentistry Pathology, has selected CareCloud’s Revenue Cycle Services and talkEHR to enhance revenues, streamline workflows, and alleviate billing inefficiencies. The University of Tennessee is the seventh university specializing in oral pathology to select CareCloud’s cloud-based technology and the second university to select CareCloud this month.



“We look forward to helping the University of Tennessee increase profitability with our digital, secure and flexible billing and EHR system,” said Al Nardi SVP Strategy, CareCloud. “The University evaluated a number of healthcare IT providers, and we are proud to have been selected based on our system scalability and experience in dentistry pathology. The University’s request for proposal (RFP) emphasized the need for a qualified billing provider skilled in Dental Histologic Diagnostics. While we were confident in the submission of our RFP, based on our extensive experience and ability to manage billing within the dentistry pathology space, we were thrilled to learn that our solution ranked near-perfectly on the point-based evaluation scale that the University used to score bidding vendors. We are honored that the University of Tennessee has entrusted us with their revenue cycle management.”

CareCloud will manage all aspects of billing and collection of professional fees for procedures performed by the University's Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Diagnostic Services (OMDS). OMDS serves as a histologic diagnostic service within the University’s College of Dentistry, typically receiving thousands of biopsy cases per year.

CareCloud will also enable the University of Tennessee to streamline workflows and enhance patient experiences within OMDS by digitizing records and migrating to talkEHR’s integrated practice management system.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

