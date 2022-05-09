Chinese Diagnostic Medical Equipment Industry - Historical Data 2011, 2016 and 2021 and Long-Term Forecasts Through 2026 and 2031

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Diagnostic Medical Equipment has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. A metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, these research reports provide the insights and projections into the Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Industry Structure
- Market Size
- Market Growth Drivers
- Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Labor Costs
- Potential Entrants
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
- Overview
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales Volumes and Forecasts (Yuan)
- X-Ray Equipment
- Ultrasonic Scanning Devices
- Mammography Equipment
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment (MRI)
- CT Scanners
- Electrocardiographs (EKG)
- Electroencephalographs (EEG)
- Electromyography (EMG)
- Audiological Equipment
- Endoscopes Equipment
- Other Diagnostic Medical Equipment
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Imports and Exports
- Pricing Trends
V. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET OUTLOOKS
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Markets Outlook Overview
- Government Regulations
- Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
- Consumer Spending Trends
- Demographic Trends
- Health Care Industry Trends
- Hospitals and Hospital Beds
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Sales by Region
- Northeast
- North
- Southeast
- Central
- Southwest
- Northwest
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Diagnostic Medical Equipment Producer Profiles
- Distributors and Trading Companies
- Research Institutions and Associations
Companies Mentioned
- Shenzhen Mindray Biological Medical Electronics Co., Ltd
- China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
