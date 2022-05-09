Longeveron to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022

MIAMI, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.
Dial-in Number
U.S. Dial-in Number: 844-200-6205
Canada Dial-in Number: 833-950-0062
All Other Locations Dial-in Number: 929-526-1599
Access code: 309564
U.S. Replay Dial-in Number: 866-813-9403
Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 226-828-7578
All Other Locations Dial-in Number: 44-204-525-0658
Conference ID: 643763
An audio webcast of the call may also be accessed from the ‘Investors’ page of the Longeveron website at www.longeveron.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Longeveron website shortly after completion of the call.
About Longeveron
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.
INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Investors:
Elsie Yau
Stern Investor Relations
Tel: (212) 698-8700
Email: elsie.yau@sternir.com
Media:
Neil Hare
GVC Strategies
Tel: (202) 550-0297
Email: neil@gvcstrategies.com