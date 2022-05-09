Alaunos Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

HOUSTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-309-0618 (United States) or 661-378-9465 (International) with the conference code 2495623. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Alaunos website at www.alaunos.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

