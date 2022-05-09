CBond Systems’ CEO Interviewed by Proactive Investors to Discuss the Expansion of Patriot Glass Solutions

HOUSTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott R. Silverman, participated in a new a video interview with Proactive Investors to discuss the Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division and how it can help protect personal and business property across the United States from smash and grabs, looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. The Company plans to do live demonstrations of its technology and a video showing its capabilities can be watched here.



Mr. Silverman informed Proactive Investors that Patriot Glass has added six new dealers to its network of installers, bringing its total number of dealers to 10, and hopes to have a total of 40 or 50 dealers across the country.

“The best thing schools, businesses, and people can do to protect themselves, their employees, and merchandise from these types of crimes, which are becoming all too common, is to be prepared,” stated Silverman. “We provide products to help secure facilities from forced entry and other similar crimes in a cost-effective, easy to install, and proven manner.”

Patriot Glass Solutions’ core products are C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we plan to do live demonstrations of our technology to help prevent break-ins, smash and grabs, and gunfire; the likelihood that we hope to have a total of 40 or 50 dealers across the country; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.