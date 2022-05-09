40th Anniversary Hood to Coast Relay Proudly Announces Partnership With Knockaround

PORTLAND, Ore., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 40th anniversary Hood To Coast Relay, Portland To Coast Relays, and HTC Race Series proudly announce their 2022 and 2023 partnership with Knockaround. As the Official Sunglasses Partner of all HTC's endurance events and race series, Knockaround will have a presence at all events and design custom-branded 40th Anniversary Hood To Coast sunglasses.

"Growing up, my dad had a pair of sneakers in the garage that he'd wear when he mowed the lawn. He called them his 'knockaround' sneakers - he could count on them, they were dependable, and he didn't care if they got beaten up," said Knockaround Founder and Chief Creative Officer Adam Moyer. "So, I just applied the idea to sunglasses. I wanted them to be high quality yet affordable and the Knockaround name seemed like a natural fit."

Moyer continued, "We look forward to partnering with Hood To Coast as one of the most authentic races and endurance events. Having a presence at the most popular relay race in the world with almost 20,000 runner and walkers coming from all over and designing a 40th Anniversary custom limited edition pair of sunglasses solidifies our position as a leading sunglasses brand in the world of running and sport."

"We love the style and practicality of the Knockaround brand. The affinity for the sun and their laid-back style are a perfect fit for our participants," said Race Director Felicia Hubber. "We're excited to launch the custom-branded 40th anniversary sunglasses to our participants and spectators."

The 40th anniversary Providence Hood To Coast Relay is the most popular relay race in the world with nearly 20,000 runners and walkers participating in three events. The sold-out events annually place another 40,000 participants on a waiting list. This popularity has led to domestic and international expansion that started in 2017 with Hood To Coast Washington, Hood To Coast China, Hood To Coast Taiwan, and Hood To Coast Israel. The series of relays has also included HTC Europe, HTC Pacific City (OR), HTC Hilton Head (South Carolina), High Desert Relay (OR), Wind River Relay (OR), and Capitol To Coast Relay (Florida).

Since 2014, the Providence Cancer Institute has been the primary beneficiary of Hood and Portland To Coast fundraising revenue. Throughout those years, Hood and Portland To Coast participants and volunteers have raised over $6 million. All funds have been used locally in Oregon to support cancer research, treatment, and support services.

Hood To Coast www.hoodtocoast.com - The Hood To Coast Relay includes the Hood To Coast Relay, Portland To Coast Relay, and the Portland To Coast Challenge Relay. For 30 straight years and on opening lottery day for 24 years, the events have sold out, drawing nearly 20,000 participants from all 50 states and over 40 countries. Since 2014, participants have raised over $6 million for cancer research, treatment, and support services. Hood To Coast is the first running and competitive sports event ever certified as a B Corp. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

HTC Race Series www.hoodtocoast.com - HTC Race Series proudly owns or operates over 25 world-class events including domestic races Cape Lookout Relay, Seabrook Relay (WA), Windy River Relay, High Desert Relay, and Capitol To Coast Relay (Florida), and road races Leprechaun Dash, and Turkey Trot. Internationally, franchisees operate Hood To Coast China, Hood To Coast Israel, and Hood To Coast Taiwan. HTC Race Series also operates events on behalf of the American Lung Association, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Sunshine Division. Since May of 2020, HTC Race Series has partnered with the Sunshine Division by creating and operating the Emergency Food Distribution Network, which has safely delivered over 6 million meals to Portland area residents.

Knockaround www.knockaround.com - Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

