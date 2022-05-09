COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2022 – 9 MAY 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 259,801 627.29 162,970,771.59 2 May 2022 10,000 610.06 6,100,560.00 3 May 2022 15,000 606.85 9,102,759.80 4 May 2022 9,741 596.06 5,806,244.60 5 May 2022 10,000 603.59 6,035,880.20 6 May 2022 14,962 577.62 8,642,282.40 Accumulated under the program 319,504 621.77 198,658,498.59

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,200,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





