On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement259,801627.29162,970,771.59
2 May 202210,000610.066,100,560.00
3 May 202215,000606.859,102,759.80
4 May 20229,741596.065,806,244.60
5 May 202210,000603.596,035,880.20
6 May 202214,962577.628,642,282.40
Accumulated under the program319,504621.77198,658,498.59

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,200,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
