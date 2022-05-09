COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2022 – 9 MAY 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|259,801
|627.29
|162,970,771.59
|2 May 2022
|10,000
|610.06
|6,100,560.00
|3 May 2022
|15,000
|606.85
|9,102,759.80
|4 May 2022
|9,741
|596.06
|5,806,244.60
|5 May 2022
|10,000
|603.59
|6,035,880.20
|6 May 2022
|14,962
|577.62
|8,642,282.40
|Accumulated under the program
|319,504
|621.77
|198,658,498.59
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,200,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
