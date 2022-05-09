Payment as a Service Market Size Worth USD 22156.8 Million by 2028 | Payment as a Service Industry Expected CAGR 8.1% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Payment as a Service Market finds that rising regulatory initiatives to promote payment solutions as well as optimized customer/merchant experience with quick and secure payment, are factors that influencing the growth of Payment as a Service Market.



The total Global Payment as a Service Market is estimated to reach USD 22156.8 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at USD 6,184.3 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Payment as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Service (Professional services, Managed services), by Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Media and entertainment, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/payment-as-a-service-market-1541/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Payment as a Service market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.7% during the forecast period.

The Payment as a Service market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6,184.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22156.8 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Payment as a Service market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Smartphones Globally

For the past decade, the demand for smartphones across the globe has witnessed significant growth and demand is increasing with each passing day. For instance, according to India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), India became the second largest smartphone market by volume in 2017 and recorded a growth rate of 14.5 per cent in 2018 with 142.3 million units shipped.

Furthermore, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), as of October 2021, the country had around 700 million Internet users, and 1.18 billion mobile connections. Also, about 600 million smartphones. These numbers have witnessed steep growth in each quarter. In 2020, India was the leading country in the world in terms of number of transactions, which was around 25.5 billion real-time payment transactions. Hence, the demand for smartphones is increasing, which is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/payment-as-a-service-market-1541/0

Benefits of Purchasing Payment as a Service Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Payment as a Service Market:

Component Platform Services

Service Professional Services Managed Services

Vertical Retail Hospitality Media and Entertainment Healthcare Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/payment-as-a-service-market-1541

Increasing Several Government Initiations Regarding Digitalization

Globally, governments are focusing on digitalization of the country and taking several initiatives regarding digitization. Also, along with the changing trend to online payments, by realizing the benefits of contactless payments, which include reduced transaction time, increased revenue, improved operational efficiency, and minimized operating costs, it is increasing the levels such as data breaches. Thus, governments as well as major players engaged in the market are investing their money heavily in improving the technology as well as security for better experience. Thus, availability of funds is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/payment-as-a-service-market-1541/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Payment as a Service Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Payment as a Service Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are augmented demand for integrated payment solutions, and presence of economies, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, advancements in payment technologies in region is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Payment as a Service Market:

First Data (US)

TSYS (US)

Pay safe (UK)

Verifone (US)

Ingenico (France)

Aurus (US)

Agilysys (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Payment as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Service (Professional services, Managed services), by Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Media and entertainment, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/payment-as-a-service-market-354273

Recent Developments:

March 2019: First Data has enhanced its payment services by acquiring ay Cash, a company that provides digital merchant services in Germany.

April 2019: Pay safe and Pay Simply have partnered to enable online tax payment in Canada by integrating with Pay safe’s online cash solution, Pay safe cash.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Payment as a Service Market?

How will the Payment as a Service Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Payment as a Service Market?

What is the Payment as a Service market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Payment as a Service Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Payment as a Service Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Component Platform Services

Service Professional Services Managed Services

Vertical Retail Hospitality Media and Entertainment Healthcare Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered First Data (US)

TSYS (US)

Pay safe (UK)

Verifone (US)

Ingenico (France)

Aurus (US)

Agilysys (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/payment-as-a-service-market-1541/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Pay TV Video Encoder Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pay-tv-video-encoder-market-1549

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pay-tv-video-encoder-market-1549 Video Management Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/video-management-software-market-1498

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/video-management-software-market-1498 Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market-1478

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market-1478 Artificial Intelligence In Military Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market-1446

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: