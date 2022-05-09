To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 9 May 2022
Announcement no. 60/2022
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds
Jyske Realkredit will issue two new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
- 4% 111.E 2053 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
- 4% 411.E OA 2053 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit