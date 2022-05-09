English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 9 May 2022

Announcement no. 60/2022











Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds



Jyske Realkredit will issue two new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:

4% 111.E 2053 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans

4% 411.E OA 2053 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

