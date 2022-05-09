Global Flow Cytometry Market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 8% to reach $11 billion by 2026 – A Robust Tool that Defines New Era for Molecular Biology and Diagnosis

Brussels, Belgium, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Flow Cytometry is a technique used to detect and measure physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles usually suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. Most common types of flow cytometry-based proliferation assays are cell-based and bead-based assays.



Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry in Stem Cell Research

Flow cytometry and cell sorting are critical tools in stem cell research. Recent advances in flow cytometric hardware, reagents, software platforms and algorithms have synergized to permit the stem cell biologist in better identifying and isolating rare cells based on their immunofluorescence and light scattering characteristics. By multiple fluorescent-labeled antibodies, researchers can obtain robust data and population-based statistics on differentiating stem cell cultures. The growing market penetration in stem cell research, adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, and evolution of tandem flow cytometry technologies is expected to open growth opportunities in the market.

“Flow Cytometry is turning researchers into molecular detectives and helping them to delve into the depths of diseases. It allows researchers and scientists to probe the more complex and transient cellular changes that underpin the course of disease and responses to treatment, helping them better select the right drug target”. - Senior Director, Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, US

Rise in Chronic Diseases Increases Flow Cytometry Utilization

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hematological malignancies etc. is fueling the growth of the flow cytometry market. Flow cytometry is considered an efficient tool for clinical diagnosis of these diseases. Growing preference by health specialists to use allergenic and autologous stem cell therapies instead of radiation and chemotherapies is another key factor driving the flow cytometry market.

North America Leads in terms of Adoption of Flow Cytometry Market

North America dominates the global flow cytometry market with >40% share, followed by Europe. Growing research activities, well-established infrastructure and rising drug discovery development are the key driving factors.

Competitive Landscape: Flow Cytometry Market

The prominent players operating in the flow cytometry market are BD, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Apogee Flow Systems, among others.

