SADA Appoints Adam Massey as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Marketplace Sales

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, today announced the appointment of Adam Massey as vice president of independent software vendor (ISV) and marketplace sales. In this role, Adam will develop and own the strategy of a worldwide sales function focused on selling leading third-party ISVs to new and existing customers across the globe.



“Cloud marketplaces can play an important role in enterprise software acquisition,” said Rachel Stephens, senior industry analyst with RedMonk. “Marketplaces can simplify procurement by enabling self-service. Customers also utilize marketplaces to optimize and consolidate their billing, particularly when they have cloud credits or minimum spend requirements with the cloud provider. Marketplaces can help remove points of friction for B2B software buyers.”

Massey is an enterprise software veteran with a decades-long career that spans companies such as Oracle, Interwoven, and Google, as well as several high-growth startups. Massey spent 12 years at Google Cloud, where he helped launch the Google Workspace enterprise business in 2007 and played a pivotal role in growing it to a market-leading, multi-billion dollar business. He also played key leadership roles in both Google Sales and Alliances, and built the Google Cloud channel and partner business from the ground up. Following his tenure at Google, Adam co-founded F33.ai, a machine learning and cloud services company that he led for three years.

“SADA is pleased to be one of the first Google Cloud partners to focus on the Google Marketplace opportunity. With our SaaS Alliance program, we’re working to help our customers and partners be successful at every step of their cloud journeys, including navigating the Google Marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team and are excited to call ourselves first movers in the Google Marketplace revolution,” said Tony Safoian, president and CEO of SADA.

“I have been working with SADA since my early days at Google and have always admired the company, its leadership, and its culture,” said Massey. “SADA’s vision for building a high-growth ISV and Marketplace business will have a transformative effect on the market, and how enterprise software is purchased and consumed. Our customers look to SADA not just for their Google Cloud technology needs, but increasingly as their trusted advisor and reseller for all things Cloud and SaaS in order to scale and simplify their business. I’m excited to join SADA’s first-rate team and leverage my many years of experience in SaaS software sales, partnerships, and developing thriving ISV ecosystems to catapult SADA into the next phase of ISV and Marketplace growth.”

SADA has also announced the launch of its Marketplace Integration Service , which provides a concierge-style professional service that helps customers easily navigate their Google Marketplace listing and technical integration process, to Google’s standards - on the first try. The Marketplace Integration Service is a part of SADA’s SaaS Alliance Program , which assigns SaaS partners with an account manager who serves as their go-to resource for business planning and program execution.

Listing an application in Google Marketplace requires a precise sequence of administrative and technical steps. To ensure customers complete the Marketplace listing and integration process correctly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, SADA developed the Marketplace Integration Service, a professional services approach tailored to each customer’s specific needs.

Key components of the offering include:

Gathering information needed to author and submit the listing, including technical descriptions, documentation, terms of service and pricing plans.

Working with customer’s technical teams to build an account sign-up page, the internal order processing code, and submission of any usage-based pricing metrics.

Conducting test transactions to confirm billing accuracy, and completes final Google reviews.



“At SADA, our goal is to develop new professional services offerings that bring strategic Google solutions to our customers. We saw the opportunity to use Google Marketplace to help our customers expand the reach of their software and we jumped at the chance,” said Chad Johnson, director of emerging solutions at SADA. “By offering this degree of subject matter expertise and assistance, SADA is expanding the capacity of the Google Marketplace team and increasing adoption of the platform. We’re excited to help catapult our customers into the future of business.”

The Marketplace Integration Service is available today for current customers and prospects as part of SADA’s Professional Services; it is complimentary to partners in the SADA SaaS Alliance Program .

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .