Birdie Appoints Former Neogrid Executive Eduardo Kazmierczak as New Director of Product & Technology

AI-Powered SaaS Platform for Product Managers and Marketers Adds Proven Technology Executive Working with Notable Global Brands in the

Consumer Goods Category

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birdie , the AI-powered SaaS platform that delivers actionable insights for product lifecycle management and optimization, today announced the appointment of Eduardo Kazmierczak as Director of Product & Technology. Kazmierczak was the CTO of Neogrid, the largest Demand Signal Repository for the retail industry in Latin America, and the former Co-Founder and COO of Accera, a technology company that helps consumer goods companies in Brazil and Latin America with an integrated solution for sales and inventory management.

In his new role at Birdie, Kazmierczak will use his expertise in Product Development to develop new products and features that will support product managers along the product lifecycle. Kazmierczak will also contribute to leading the Product Manager's teams so that everyone can achieve their goals and create an attractive environment for the best product people in the world.

Kazmierczak has over 18 years of experience in technology and the SaaS market as an executive and an entrepreneur. He was Co-Founder and COO of Accera, developing and leading the company's technology, product, and customer success areas until the merger with Neogrid in 2018.

In addition to his experience as a technology executive, Kazmierczak is a Global Endeavor Entrepreneur. He follows the scenario of companies in the rapidly expanding stage (scale-ups) and shares the best practices and strategies for accelerating business in technology and other segments.

Kazmierczak is a production engineer who graduated from UFSC, holds a postgraduation in Supply Chain and Logistics from UFRGS, and specializations in Marketing from Insper and Growth and Innovation by Stanford University.

According to Alexandre Hadade, Co-Founder and CEO of Birdie, the arrival of Eduardo reinforces the team and the company goals, “We know how important it is to have an executive with experience in scaling data companies to help us at this time. Eduardo has founded a data-based technology company that has become a reference in Brazil. He now brings his expertise to help us meet our vision of becoming a strategic cockpit for Product Managers by building the largest product intelligence database in the world using high-end technology.”

About his arrival at Birdie, Kazmierczak points out, "Taking such an important leadership position in a startup based in the birthplace of the biggest technology companies in the world is an honor and an important step in my career."

About Birdie

Birdie is a pioneering SaaS platform that generates insights for product development and optimization. The company, which uses AI and NLP to process consumer opinions from different public and private data sources, generates automatic insights to support strategic decisions along the product lifecycle to maximize competitive advantage.

Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Hadade, Patrícia Osorio, Everton Cherman, and Rodrigo Pantigas, Birdie is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in Miami and São Paulo and is backed by Softbank, Illuminate Ventures, Fusion Fund, Astella, Endeavor Catalyst, and private investors. For more information, visit Birdie.ai or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for Birdie

john@jmacpr.com

646-280-8573

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c843fff-23a7-4e83-9497-f7e7f0de74ba