Global Innovation Leader Rush Doshi Joins as Advisor to DriveItAway Holdings, Inc (OTC: CLCN)

“Lack of transportation in the single largest impediment to entry level employee success, we are thrilled to have Rush Doshi help us reach out to large national employers to solve this problem,” John F. Possumato, CEO, DriveItAway Holdings Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DIA”) OTCQB: CLCN) the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms, with its revolutionary subscription to purchase technology, announces today that Rushab Doshi, noted entrepreneur-in-residence and new venture builder, has joined the newly public DriveItAway team as an advisor to their continued expansion in its program for large employers to enable vehicle ownership as both a means for entry level employees to get to work and to improve lives.

“We have reached several milestones as a company recently in the development and expansion of our subscription to ownership program, including now being a public company and focusing on enabling entry level folks the ability to benefit from driving and purchasing new EV vehicles currently available” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway. “Adding Rush Doshi to our team as an advisor, is truly the next stage of our national business expansion to lead the charge in getting our message to all employers throughout the nation that our vehicle ownership enablement program dramatically increases employee recruitment and retention results, while clearly and dramatically fulfilling social and sustainability goals.”

“I most recently have reviewed extensive data on the problems a lack of personal transportation has on the success companies of hiring and retaining entry level employees throughout the US, and helped pilot the unique DriveItAway subscription to ownership program to solve this problem, in a way that not only substantially increased employer recruitment and retention, but also literally changes lives in a positive way,” says Rush Doshi, now Strategic Advisor at DriveItAway. “I joined the DriveItAway team, as I think the need and timing is right to expand this solution dramatically for all companies that want greater success in employee recruitment and retention and are focused on tangible and measurable ESG goals. As DriveItAway now enables credit or down payment challenged employees the ability to drive to buy new EV vehicles, we squarely achieve both the “E” and “S” in auditable ESG achievements.”

Rush Doshi has a wealth of experience in leading groundbreaking, technology driven innovation. Doshi was most recently GM/Entrepreneur in Residence at EmployBridge, the largest industrial staffing firm in the U.S. with over 80,000 employees a week, focused on improving the lives of blue-collar workers, particularly in the area of transportation and vehicle access and ownership. He also has been Entrepreneur in Residence for Citi in the incubation of new products and services, and Innovation Director of MetLife (Asia), as well as founding and growing a number of his own technology based innovative start-ups.

Rush will help the DriveItAway team introduce the program to large companies in order to more effectively recruit and retain entry level employees and improve lives with access to personal transportation enabling ownership.

“Access to personal transportation, to get to and from work, is a very old problem that now can be solved in an easy, transparent and sustainable way through innovative technology and programs such as DriveItAway,” adds Doshi.

About DriveItAway

DIA is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription program. DIA provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is planning to soon to expand its easy and transparent consumer app ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable entry level consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

