Celebrate Dickey’s Pit Smoked Menu for National Barbecue Month

Dallas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s about that time of year in May … the most barbecue time of the year in fact. National Barbecue Month is upon us, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to serve you authentic Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ Stop by and enjoy all things Dickey’s, from our slow smoked meat plates, southern style sides, and a refreshing sweet tea in our newly designed Big Yellow Cup.

National Barbecue Month gives you the perfect excuse to eat all the low and slow smoked ‘cue. With endless mouthwatering options on our menu, you won’t want to miss out on our Deal of the Day or Sunday Funday deal where kids eat free. Calling all barbecue lovers, visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit every day of the month, and discover infinite sauceabilities.

Between graduation parties, National BBQ Day on May 16, and Memorial Day on May 30, this is always a busy time of year for celebrations and family gatherings. That is why the world’s largest barbecue concept has the crew and 'cue to feed any size gathering. Right now, fans can enjoy 10% off their catering order of $100* or more for a limited time only! This offer is valid in store, online, or by calling Dickey’s Catering Experts at 866-BARBECUE. Don’t forget to mention the code 10OffCatering.

“We’ve been in the barbecue business for 81 years, so we know how to help you celebrate National Barbecue Month,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our meats are pit-smoked at all of our locations across the globe and our kielbasa craft sausages are made exclusively for Dickey’s. ‘Cue the celebrations from Mother’s Day to Graduation with Dickey’s!”

*Pricing and participation may vary. Not valid on Big Yellow Boxes.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment