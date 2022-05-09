SpinPix360: Perfect for Parties, Conferences and Events, Capture Every Angle with The 360 Photo Booth

Cerritos, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photos and videos are essential to capture those special moments in our lives, but during busy occasions, such as, weddings, parties, or corporate events, you can sometimes forget to take the time out to snapshot that memory.

SpinPix360 offer an alternative to traditional photo booths and limited camera phone selfies or videos with their fun and interactive 360 photo booth that appeals to all ages. With a unique elevated platform and slow-motion arm, the 360 photo booth can capture photos and videos from all angles by simply connecting to your own photo-taking device.

Durable, easy to set up and portable, the 360 photo booth is becoming even more popular due to its unique features and customizable video content that allows you to edit your film to create custom overlays, slow motion, boomerang or even turn your video into a gif to share online with your friends.

Looking to boost your company’s brand or use your event for a marketing campaign? The 360 photo booths ultra-smooth video capabilities also gives you the option to edit in your logo or theme into your unique videos to produce branded content to share across your company website or social media platforms.

Ready For Every Shot

SpinPix360 offer two types of 360 photo booth for sale, manual and automatic, with both options easy to set up and take down while being proudly produced in the USA.

All you have to do is choose the best photo booth to fit your events needs to create a classic printed photo strip or an innovative 360 video.

Manual 360 Booth

Tailored to fit all budgets with its option of two sizes, 27” and 35”, the manual spin 360 camera photo booth is ideal for situations where you don’t have access to a power source or want to avoid an electrical cord getting in the way of your festivities.

Automatic 360 Booth

The automatic spin 360 photo booth is a fully automated unit that comes with a remote control that allows you to adjust the speed, turn the unit on or off and create slow-motion videos. With this booth, a power source is required but if your event is outside or in a remote location and you find yourself without a socket, a power pack is also available so you can utilize the 360 photo booth anywhere.

Both options of SpinPix360 photo booths come with a heavy-duty, durable road case with wheels, so it doesn’t matter where your event takes place, the 360 photo booth is easy to transport to and from your venue.

Key Features

SpinPix360 ensure that there are several key features that are available throughout their range of 360 photo booths to guarantee that regardless of your events needs or budget, you have access to a fun, unique way to create memories.

Unlike traditional photo booths that are constrained by size, the 360 photo booth accommodates larger group sizes, while also appealing to guests of all ages.

The 360 photo booths are user-friendly, portable and if you choose a deluxe package, comes with a wheeled road case for easy transportation and worry-free protection.

The arm on the 360 photo booth is adjustable, so you can choose your ideal angle, timing and speed.

All the videos created can be fully personalized with the option of including audio, so you can show off your creative side.

You can use your unique videos created in the 360 photo booth to fit any events theme or customize them to include your brands logo for marketing or to promote your party business.

Best Choice

With affordable financing options and free shipping within the contiguous US, SpinPix360 is the best choice to transform your event into something truly unforgettable.

Not only this, but if you are looking beyond using a 360 photo booth for a single event and instead want to revitalize your photography or party business, SpinPix360 have a useful question and answer section on their website, as well as a range of accessories to help you create the perfect, content sharing experience.

More information

To find out more about how to make your event unforgettable with SpinPix360’s 360 photo booth, please visit their website at https://spinpix360.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/spinpix360-perfect-for-parties-conferences-and-events-capture-every-angle-with-the-360-photo-booth/