Southern Cross, with Pioneer Consulting, Announces Provisional Acceptance of the NEXT Subsea System

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, along with Southern Cross, announces that the Southern Cross NEXT submarine cable project has been granted Provisional Acceptance. The culmination of the submarine segments of the cable system marks the nearing completion of a project six years in the making that will be the largest and lowest-latency route connecting Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.



Throughout the project, Pioneer Consulting oversaw and handled the dynamic elements of the project, including market and business case analysis, procurement and contracting, project implementation, quality assurance, and shipboard representation, ensuring the successful commissioning of the subsea system between each cable station. Granting Provisional Acceptance for the subsea system, which includes the trunk cable between Sydney, Auckland, and Los Angeles along with branches to Fiji, Tokelau, and Kiribati, represents the material completion of the Southern Cross NEXT system marine program.

The Southern Cross NEXT system will provide 72 Tbit/s of capacity and will add to the existing Southern Cross network ecosystem, which includes 12 cable stations and eight major datacenter hubs in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The Southern Cross network spans six countries and eight time zones, connected by over 45,000 km (28,000 mile) of cable – greater than the Earth’s circumference.

"This has been a truly incredible project that allowed us to demonstrate the full breadth of our submarine telecom consulting services," said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner of Pioneer Consulting. “We're proud to have supported taking what was once an idea and helping make it a reality. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Southern Cross and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) during each crucial stage of NEXT's development, and we eagerly look forward to the cable's forthcoming entry into commercial service."

"We are tremendously proud to have completed this critical phase of NEXT's development in partnership with Pioneer Consulting," said Laurie Miller, CEO of Southern Cross Cable Network. "Once activated, this high-capacity route will provide enhanced reliability and network efficiency from Los Angeles to Sydney, and all points between."

The installation of the submarine cable system was performed by Alcatel Submarine Networks, who additionally designed and manufactured the cable, repeaters, and branching units. The system is expected to initiate commercial service on July 7th, 2022.

Alain Biston, President of Alcatel Submarine Networks, said: “ASN is very proud of achieving, in spite of very difficult conditions resulting from the global pandemic, the crucial milestone of Provisional Acceptance for Southern Cross NEXT, which concludes another chapter of our long-standing partnership with Southern Cross. After building the original Southern Cross cable network more than twenty years ago, we are honored to have been cooperating again to provide more broadband connectivity to the South Pacific region, bringing into the fold several previously underserved communities.”

Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunications system industry. The company provides clients with valuable technical and commercial insight into the challenging issues facing this unique industry. Recognizing the diverse nature of the submarine telecommunications marketplace, Pioneer Consulting has built a team of industry-leading experts who are able to work across traditional boundaries and provide businesses with the strategic intelligence and operational skills needed to make long-term engineering and business decisions and deliver results. To learn more about the services Pioneer Consulting offers, please visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com .

Southern Cross Cable Network provides fast, direct, and secure international bandwidth from Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii to the heart of the Internet in the USA. The Southern Cross Cable Network comprises two existing submarine communications cables with the new Southern Cross NEXT route due to be complete July 2022. Southern Cross provides high-speed, low-latency, resilient international connections to the U.S. West Coast, where global Internet hubs are located. Southern Cross Cable Network has offices in Bermuda, Sydney, Auckland, and Wellington.

If you want to know more about Southern Cross’s network solutions, please contact Southern Cross at www.southerncrosscables.com or Mosaic Networx ( www.mosaicnetworx.com ) in the USA.

Alcatel Submarine Networks, part of Nokia, leads the industry in terms of transmission capacity and installed base with more than 670,000 km of optical submarine systems deployed worldwide, enough to circumnavigate the globe 15 times. From traditional telecom applications to content and “over the top” service provider infrastructures, as well as to offshore oil and gas applications, ASN provides all elements of turnkey global undersea transmission systems, tailored to individual customer’s needs. An extensive services portfolio completes its comprehensive offering for the submarine business, including project management, installation and commissioning, along with marine and maintenance operations performed by ASN’s wholly owned fleet of cable ships.

