Blofin Inc. announces the launch of the Blofin App. It is a one-stop investment and asset management platform that is simple to navigate.

Beijing, China, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, asset management company Blofin Inc., officially launched its crypto investment and asset management app “Blofin”. The first version of the Blofin App provides earnings & savings covering mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, and USDT.





According to Blofin's CEO Matt Hu, the Blofin App will provide asset management products with competitive interest rates and different maturities without compromising the platform's funds and information security. Blofin Inc. has built strategic partnerships with renowned names such as Sumsub, Fireblocks, and other institutions.

Moreover, Blofin Inc. has professional research and asset management teams from traditional finance and crypto markets with years of experience in the industry, which will provide users with reliable and stable source of returns on their invested assets. The Blofin App will launch more competitive investment and asset management products in its upcoming releases to meet users' needs within the crypto market.

Blofin is a data-driven financial asset management institution aiming to provide customers with safe, convenient, and professional crypto-fiat financial services. The Blofin team consists of core member talents from the best worldwide Universities and Wall Street institutions.

Blofin is dedicated to ensuring compliance by already obtaining its USA federal MSB license through FINCEN, CIMA compliant fund license, and is also working to obtain additional asset management licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Canada.

Find more details from Blofin on the following links:

Website: https://www.blofin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blofin1

Telegram: https://t.me/blofin

Email: service@blofin.io

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QRPaHXdk