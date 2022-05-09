Rave Coffee Leads the Way in Sustainable E-Commerce

Cirencester, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rave Coffee stand out in the coffee industry with charitable donations, fairer sourcing, recyclable packaging materials, and good coffee beans.

Rave Coffee, the UK-based coffee subscriptions service and online shop, are on a mission to make sustainable E-commerce the norm. In their commitment to sustainability, Rave are a part of 1% for the Planet: an organisation that sees members donate 1% of their annual sales, whether they make a profit or not, to support environmental non-profits. That’s besides their fair sourcing practices and investment in recyclable packaging. In an industry where ethical problems are all too common, Rave are keen to set an example.

Rave and 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a charity that helps companies like Rave do their part for the environment. The point is that 1% for the Planet certify a company’s donations: members provide annual documentation of their total sales and proof of monetary, volunteer and in-kind support to approved nonprofit partners. Third-party certification allows members to leverage the 1% for the Planet logo as a verified seal of their commitment to people and the planet, without the potential risks of greenwashing.

That’s why Rave chose 1% for the Planet to give back.

Through their partnership, Rave have donated tens of thousands of pounds to worthy causes such as:

One Tree Planted, which makes planting trees easy (as well as easy to understand): for every $1 donated, they plant one tree.

Project Waterfall, which brings clean water, sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities across the world.

Fauna and Flora International, which has been safeguarding threatened species and ecosystems worldwide for well over a century.

World Coffee Research, which works to grow, protect and enhance supplies of quality coffee while improving the livelihoods of the families who produce it.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Rave Coffee,” said PERSON XYZ at Rave. “We’re proud to be a part of 1% for the Planet, and we’re committed to sourcing our coffee ethically and sustainably. We hope that by being a leader in sustainable E-commerce, we can inspire others to follow suit.

Ethical, Sustainable Coffee

In addition to their work with 1% for the Planet, Rave are committed to ethical and sustainable coffee gifts and products, including the ever-popular Aeropress.

They have a strict policy of working with selected producers with whom they can create long-term relationships, and attempt to improve the sustainability of farms through various production systems as well as through education. Rave pay a premium for high-quality coffee, even going beyond Fairtrade minimums, and reduce their environmental impact through using recyclable materials in their packaging, including recyclable Nespresso Coffee Pods.

“We believe that coffee should be grown and harvested in a way that is sustainable for both the environment and the people who work so hard to produce it,” said Robert Hodge. “That’s why we only work with producers who share our values, and why we’re constantly striving to improve our own sustainability practices.”

Rave Coffee are an excellent example of a company leading the way in sustainable E-commerce. Their involvement with 1% for the Planet and their ethical sourcing of products sets them apart from many other businesses in the industry. With more and more consumers becoming conscious of the need for sustainability, Rave are sure to continue to prosper. If you would like to know more about Rave’s sustainability policies, as well as find out more than you ever thought you’d need to know about coffee, take a look at the Knowledge Base on Rave’s website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/rave-coffee-leads-the-way-in-sustainable-e-commerce/