OnChainMonkey and LEDGER Launch Custom Hardware Wallet

REDMOND, Wash., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnChainMonkey (OCM) by Metagood and LEDGER have come together to create this NFT-branded Nano X hardware wallet. Together the two companies are on a mission to use crypto, the blockchain and Web3 to educate communities while staying safe and secure.

Created by Metagood, OnChainMonkey is the first NFT profile picture (pfp) collection created on-chain in a single transaction. The collection of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs is led by an experienced team, including CEO Danny Yang, who founded Maicoin Taiwan's largest cryptocurrency exchange; COO Amanda Terry, who served as a digital media business development executive at Twitter and NBC; and Chairman Bill Tai, a legendary venture capitalist.

Recognized last week as one of Fast Company's 2022 Best World Changing Ideas Awards for Impact Investing, Metagood is a for-profit company that strives to build a better future for Web3 while doing good along the way. Through OnChainMonkey, Metagood has simultaneously created value for its community members and contributed to several important causes, including funding the successful evacuation of Sharbat Gula (known as National Geographic's "Afghan Girl"), donations to Coral Vita to repair, and the rebuilding of homes for people impacted by the typhoons in the Philippines with Axie Infinity.

OnChainMonkey was free mint on Sept 11, 2021, of 10K NFTs and has consistently been the most profitable NFT collection measured by percent of trades that are profitable, ranking above all other major NFT projects.

"The collaboration with Ledger allows Metagood to provide the best security for its community," says CEO Danny Yang. "While the NFT world moves at light speed, we have made it a mandate to support the OnChainMonkey community in protecting their assets so they have peace of mind."

Ledger VP Communications Ariel Wengroff added, "Our Ledger collaboration with OnChainMonkey encourages people using the blockchain for Social Impact NFTs to be secure through their custom Ledger Nano X."

The OnChainMonkey LEDGER Nano X Hardware wallet is available now at shop.ledger.com/products/ledger-nano-x-onchainmonkey

ABOUT LEDGER

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Over 15% of the world's crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. For more information, visit https://www.ledger.com/press.

ABOUT ONCHAINMONKEY

Launched by Metagood, OnChainMonkey is the first non-fungible token (NFT) profile picture collection created on-chain in a single transaction. The OnChainMonkey community is building businesses in web3, and strives to "do well and do good," creating value for token holders and promoting social good. Visit https://onchainmonkey.com/.

ABOUT METAGOOD

Founded by crypto and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) veterans with decades of business experience, Metagood is a for-profit company that strives to build a better future for Web3. Visit https://www.metagood.com/.

