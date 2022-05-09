Virax Biolabs Receives Ethical Approval for its Virax Immune COVID-19 Analytical Performance Study from the SBEBO Foundation for the Assessment of Ethics of Biomedical Research

London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virax Biolabs (“Virax” or the “Company”), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received ethical approval for its Analytical Performance Study for the Virax Immune COVID-19 Flow Cytometry Kit from the ethics committee of the Stichting Beoordeling Ethiek Biomedisch Onderzoek (“SBEBO”) Foundation for the Assessment of Ethics of Biomedical Research (the "Ethics Committee"). The Ethics Committee is an independent Medical Research Ethics Committee for biomedical scientific research involving human subjects taking place within the Netherlands.

The Analytical Performance Study will evaluate the technical performance of the Virax Immune COVID-19 Flow Cytometry Kit. Virax Immune is a new In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test seeking detection of T-Cell immune responses to viral threats such as COVID-19 and its variants. Unlike antibodies, T-Cells coordinate the immune system against viral attack. Their detection can give an indication of inherent protection from disease for those yet to be infected and may be useful to determine the degree of long-term protection an individual has after recovering from Covid-19 or other viral threats.

"We are pleased to take this critical step towards kicking off our upcoming Analytical Performance Study for the Virax Immune IVD Testing Device,” commented James Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Virax. “We believe that our immunological diagnostic profiling technique represents cutting-edge technology that will enable us to change the diagnostic approaches of the IVD market with respect to major viral diseases. We look forward to launching the Analytical Performance Study in the coming quarter.”

About Virax Biolabs

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology group focused on the detection and diagnosis of viral diseases, with a particular interest in the field of immunology.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual’s immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing is particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus. For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Company Contact:

Virax Biolabs

Karen Bertoli, Advisor

Phone: +1.305.216.4190

Email: kb@viraxbiolabs.com

Investor Relations Contact: