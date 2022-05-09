Giants of Cancer Care® Announces 10th Annual Class of Inductees

CRANBURY, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, along with our platinum (Pfizer) and gold (Gilead, Sanofi and Exelixis) supporters, are pleased to announce the winners of the 10th annual Giants of Cancer Care® awards.



Since 2013, the program has celebrated more than 125 oncology pioneers for their groundbreaking achievements in research and clinical practice. Out of hundreds of nominations, only 14 oncologists were selected to join the prestigious 2022 class.

The Giants of Cancer Care® Steering Committee selects semifinalists from nominations submitted each year, and the Selection Committee—comprised of more than 120 eminent oncologists, clinicians and researchers—then votes on the finalists in each category.

“We’d like to congratulate each and every member of this year’s class of inductees on this enormous honor,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “It is no surprise that these oncologists were recognized for their contributions and dedication to this vital practice. They are all legends within the global field of oncology.”

This year’s inductees by award category are as follows:

Breast Cancer: Carlos L. Arteaga, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Community Outreach, Education, and/or Cancer Policy: Lori J. Pierce, MD, University of Michigan

Gastrointestinal Cancers: Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Genitourinary Cancers: Eric J. Small, MD, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

Gynecologic Cancers: David M. Gershenson, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Leukemia: John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center/Washington

Lung Cancer: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital

Lymphoma: Julie M. Vose, MD, MBA, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Myeloma: Robert Z. Orlowski, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Prevention/Genetics: Louis M. Staudt, MD, PhD, National Institutes of Health

Radiation Oncology: Patricia J. Eifel, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care: Jennifer Sue Temel, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Translational Science: Luis A. Diaz, MD, Jr, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. For more information on registration, visit the website.

