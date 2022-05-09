Concordia University named victor in CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge

English French

Left to Right, Top to Bottom: Laura Tiberiu, Juliana Whamond, Hector Fernandez Ramirez

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concordia University - John Molson School of Business showcased their ethical prowess, earning the title of national champions following the sixth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge. The winners were named following the virtual competition finals on May 6, 2022.

“Demonstrating our leadership skills at a national level and connecting with seasoned investment professionals was exciting, as was, of course, winning the championship. The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge allowed my teammates and I to effectively collaborate and sharpen our decision-making and presentation skills. It challenged us with real-world ethical dilemmas, helping us learn to recognize and maneuver ethical grey areas and provide innovative solutions,” said Hector Fernandez Ramirez, part of the winning Concordia University team along with Laura Tiberiu, and Juliana Whamond.

The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge saw 24 Canadian university teams to analyze and evaluate an identical case study detecting ethical dilemmas according to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct​.

Finalist teams were present from five Canadian universities and competed by presenting their analysis and recommendations on the case study to a panel of CFA charterholder judges. The winning team, along with their competitors, had 23 hours to complete their evaluation and interpretation of a second ethical case study before presenting their case to the panel.

“This year, nearly 100 students across Canada were introduced to real-life ethical challenges they may encounter in their careers. The Ethics Challenge aims to promote CFA Institute’s mission of high ethical standards, education, and professional excellence, by preparing the next generation of financial professionals with the tools they need to critically assess and thrive in the face of tangible ethical dilemmas,” says Ron Schwarz, CFA, Chair, CFA Societies Canada. “Once again, we were impressed by the high-calibre level of critical thinking and ethical acumen presented throughout the competition.”

The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge is open to teams of post-secondary students nationwide and is designed to build presentation skills, connect Canada’s brightest emerging financial professionals with those already working in the industry, and to establish a high standard of ethical decision making for those entering the investment management profession.

Each member of the winning team took home a cash prize and a commemorative award from CFA Societies Canada. All participants in the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge earned a certificate of participation in the National Round. For more information about the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge, please visit CFA Societies Canada online.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.