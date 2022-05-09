Little Spoon Goes Green With Blue Jeans

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing effort to launch sustainable solutions throughout 2022, Little Spoon, the first national DTC baby + kid's food and nutrition company, today announces their new collaboration with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program. All Little Spoon boxes will now utilize Bonded Logic, Inc insulation liners made out of recycled denim for second-life use, helping to reduce millions of pounds of textiles thrown out every year while ensuring Little Spoon meals and snacks stay cold. Customers will be able to return their liners, alongside any 90% cotton denim, for free, to be reused in the program.

"Little Spoon takes our responsibility of leaving behind a better planet for our children seriously and this effort is one of many ways we offer sustainable solutions to our customers," says co-founder and CEO, Ben Lewis.

"Working with Cotton enables us another way to achieve our mission of making life easier for parents," says co-founder, President and CMO Lisa Barnett. "We know how important sustainable offerings are for the modern parent and we are excited to continue to roll out solutions this year to meet our and our customer's standards."

Little Spoon's new insulation liners are set to go live on May 9, 2022. Please see website link for more details: https://learn.littlespoon.com/returnmyliner

More About Little Spoon

Little Spoon is on a mission to make parents' lives easier by delivering fresh, organic baby, toddler and big kid food + nutrition solutions right to your door. Simply put, Little Spoon believes parents deserve better and aims to ease and empower parent's lives with high quality, healthy and accessible products + through their community platform, Is This Normal. Since the launch, the company has delivered more than 17 million meals, helping to simplify the lives of hundreds of thousands of parents across the US. With more than 90% of new parents identifying as millennials, Little Spoon and its community platform, Is This Normal, are here to disrupt the +$100B children's health and wellness market, offering modern solutions, trusted resources, and a new way to connect with a network of parents just like you. Learn more at LittleSpoon.com and IsThisNormal.co, or find Little Spoon on Instagram at @LittleSpoon.

More About Blue Jeans Go Green™

Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program was created in 2006 by Cotton Incorporated as a call-to-action to recycle denim and give it "new life" by transforming it into something new. The program strives to inspire sustainable living by educating people on cotton's natural lifecycle and engages consumers and local communities by diverting unwanted denim waste from landfills, helping to close the loop on cotton sustainability while emphasizing the environmental stewardship of the U.S. cotton industry at large. Blue Jeans Go Green™ is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

