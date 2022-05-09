New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101164/?utm_source=GNW
Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
The principal objective of AMIs is to monitor and manage the utilization of energy resources. AMI enhances existing AMR (advanced meter reading) technology by enabling bi-directional meter communication which facilitates automatic real-time data collection, as well as bi-directional information transmission throughout the grid. The popularity of AMI till date has been guided by the demand for power, particularly from emerging economies, constantly changing energy policies all over the world, rapid technological developments in the power generation equipment sector, rapidly exhausting non-renewable resources, requirement for efficient utility solutions which adhere to regulatory mandates. The installation of AMI-integrated meters in smart grids for new housing starts and infrastructure projects bodes well for the growth of the AMI in the long run. The use of AMI in utility architectures significantly reduces total operating expenses through effective load management, reliability and two-way communication. The reduced operational costs thus translate into additional revenues and improved asset utilization. AMI also helps reduce the carbon foot-print of power plants and other utility stations by promoting energy conservation programs and enhanced outage management services. From the vendor`s side, there is increasing focus on standardization in terms of smart meters design and manufacture to comply with various government regulations worldwide.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. The establishment of new power plants, refurbishment of existing power generation facilities, and the migration to energy-efficient models will drive growth of AMI, particularly smart meters. Liberalization and privatization of the electricity generation sector in several countries across the globe is another factor positively influencing demand for AMI. Ever growing energy needs offer a stable and secure business case for advanced metering systems worldwide. The launch of dynamic pricing programmes and demand response services is prompting utility providers to conserve non-renewable resources and decrease or shift utility consumption towards non-peak hours. AMI is useful for all participants of the supply chain including utility companies which gain from stable load levels on the grid without the need to expand production capacity through heavy investments. On the other hand, end-users including industrial and residential consumers benefit through lower bills and increased efficiency. In addition, the information provided by AMI technology facilitates the optimization of business operations, maintenance, system engineering as well as customer service operations.
Smart Electric Meters Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Post COVID-19 Market Outlook
While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World’s Energy
Needs Will Continue to Rise
Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a
Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable
Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for
Years 2025, 2030 & 2035
Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight
on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters
Here’s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?
Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in
Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration
Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide
by Region: 2019
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of
Sales of Affected Firms
Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI
Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the
Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2024, 2027
Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart
Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI
Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023 & 2024
Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on
AMI As a Key Enabler
Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts
Utilities’ Digital Efforts into High Gear
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the
Power of Big Data and Data Analytics
IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency
of AMI
Growing Prominence of IoT in Energy Industry Highlights the
Potential for IoT-Based AMI Solutions: Global IoT in Energy
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 &
2026
Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters
Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI
5G’s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the
Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of
Smart Water Meters
What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?
