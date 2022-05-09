New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101164/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026



The principal objective of AMIs is to monitor and manage the utilization of energy resources. AMI enhances existing AMR (advanced meter reading) technology by enabling bi-directional meter communication which facilitates automatic real-time data collection, as well as bi-directional information transmission throughout the grid. The popularity of AMI till date has been guided by the demand for power, particularly from emerging economies, constantly changing energy policies all over the world, rapid technological developments in the power generation equipment sector, rapidly exhausting non-renewable resources, requirement for efficient utility solutions which adhere to regulatory mandates. The installation of AMI-integrated meters in smart grids for new housing starts and infrastructure projects bodes well for the growth of the AMI in the long run. The use of AMI in utility architectures significantly reduces total operating expenses through effective load management, reliability and two-way communication. The reduced operational costs thus translate into additional revenues and improved asset utilization. AMI also helps reduce the carbon foot-print of power plants and other utility stations by promoting energy conservation programs and enhanced outage management services. From the vendor`s side, there is increasing focus on standardization in terms of smart meters design and manufacture to comply with various government regulations worldwide.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026



Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. The establishment of new power plants, refurbishment of existing power generation facilities, and the migration to energy-efficient models will drive growth of AMI, particularly smart meters. Liberalization and privatization of the electricity generation sector in several countries across the globe is another factor positively influencing demand for AMI. Ever growing energy needs offer a stable and secure business case for advanced metering systems worldwide. The launch of dynamic pricing programmes and demand response services is prompting utility providers to conserve non-renewable resources and decrease or shift utility consumption towards non-peak hours. AMI is useful for all participants of the supply chain including utility companies which gain from stable load levels on the grid without the need to expand production capacity through heavy investments. On the other hand, end-users including industrial and residential consumers benefit through lower bills and increased efficiency. In addition, the information provided by AMI technology facilitates the optimization of business operations, maintenance, system engineering as well as customer service operations.



Smart Electric Meters Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026



In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured) -

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Elster Group GmbH

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Siemens AG

Trilliant Holdings Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101164/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is

the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding

Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COVID-19 Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large

Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter

Programs Weaken in 2020

U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$

Billion)

Among the Many Industries Derailed by the Pandemic Is the

Energy Industry. Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a

Direct Blow

% Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 vs 2020

Tale: % Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Explained

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Post COVID-19 Market Outlook

While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World’s Energy

Needs Will Continue to Rise

Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a

Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable

Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for

Years 2025, 2030 & 2035

Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight

on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters

Here’s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in

Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide

by Region: 2019

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of

Sales of Affected Firms

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI

Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the

Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2024, 2027

Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart

Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI

Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023 & 2024

Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on

AMI As a Key Enabler

Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts

Utilities’ Digital Efforts into High Gear

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the

Power of Big Data and Data Analytics

IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency

of AMI

Growing Prominence of IoT in Energy Industry Highlights the

Potential for IoT-Based AMI Solutions: Global IoT in Energy

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 &

2026

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI

5G’s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years

2020, 2025 & 2030

Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the

Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of

Smart Water Meters

What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Gas Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electric Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electric Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 9: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 13: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 15: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 17: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -

France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 21: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 25: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart Gas

Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart

Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and

Smart Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart

Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart

Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Smart

Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and Smart Electric Meters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Device - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters and

Smart Electric Meters for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101164/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________