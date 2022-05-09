Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 5 May to Friday 6 May:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|58,703
|1,174,536,898
|5 May 2022
|350
|20,961.7100
|7,336,599
|6 May 2022
|360
|20,425.7200
|7,353,259
|Total 5-6 May 2022
|710
|14,689,858
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022*
|752
|20,689.9404
|15,558,835
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|1,462
|30,248,693
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|60,165
|1,204,785,591
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|320,692
|6,825,367,686
|5 May 2022
|1,401
|21,689.3100
|30,386,723
|6 May 2022
|1,443
|21,265.7200
|30,686,434
|Total 5-6 May 2022
|2,844
|61,073,157
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022*
|2,282
|21,474.3872
|49,004,552
|Bought from the Foundation 6 May 2022*
|724
|21,474.3872
|15,547,456
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|5,850
|125,625,165
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|326,542
|6,950,992,851
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,112 A shares and 751,724 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 9 May 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
