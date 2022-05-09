Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).   

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 5 May to Friday 6 May:          
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)58,703 1,174,536,898
5 May 202235020,961.71007,336,599
6 May 202236020,425.72007,353,259
Total 5-6 May 2022710 14,689,858
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022*75220,689.940415,558,835
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)1,462 30,248,693
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)60,165 1,204,785,591
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)320,692 6,825,367,686
5 May 20221,40121,689.310030,386,723
6 May 20221,44321,265.720030,686,434
Total 5-6 May 20222,844 61,073,157
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022*2,28221,474.387249,004,552
Bought from the Foundation 6 May 2022*72421,474.387215,547,456
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)5,850 125,625,165
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)326,542 6,950,992,851

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                                 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,112 A shares and 751,724 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Page 1 of 2

Copenhagen, 9 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 18 2022