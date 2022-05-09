English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Thursday 5 May to Friday 6 May:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 58,703 1,174,536,898 5 May 2022 350 20,961.7100 7,336,599 6 May 2022 360 20,425.7200 7,353,259 Total 5-6 May 2022 710 14,689,858 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022* 752 20,689.9404 15,558,835 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 1,462 30,248,693 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,165 1,204,785,591 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 320,692 6,825,367,686 5 May 2022 1,401 21,689.3100 30,386,723 6 May 2022 1,443 21,265.7200 30,686,434 Total 5-6 May 2022 2,844 61,073,157 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 6 May 2022* 2,282 21,474.3872 49,004,552 Bought from the Foundation 6 May 2022* 724 21,474.3872 15,547,456 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 5,850 125,625,165 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 326,542 6,950,992,851

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,112 A shares and 751,724 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

