Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Q1 financial statement and investor presentation on Thursday 12 May

The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for Q1 2022 at a board meeting on Thursday 12 May. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting for shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 GMT on Thursday 12 May, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík where the financial results will be presented.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting to the email fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is .

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.