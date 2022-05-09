New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037272/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by the Year 2026



Deep packet inspection (DPI), also known by the names Information eXtraction (IX) and complete packet inspection, is an advanced method of data packet filtering that seamlessly monitors and filters data as it passes an inspection point in the network. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets. Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale. The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.8% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market. An integrated DPI solution embeds the DPI functionality into an IP router or a 4G/3G wireless gateway/GGSN device. The integrated DPI is a cost-efficient and advanced approach and involves dealing with fewer network elements that noticeably reduces the risk of errors. Integrated DPI solutions are offered by core large telecom and networking infrastructure vendors such as Huawei and Cisco. Whereas a standalone DPI solution is an independent solution designed to deliver superior technology, reporting capabilities and scale required for networks featuring multi-vendor access equipment, and implementing a common policy control. Standalone DPI is the preferred DPI approach for Tier I operators seeking purpose-built network gear.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market, being the early technologies adopter, is perceived as the dominant regional market for DPI. There is also a major presence of vendors of security solutions in the region contributing to the market`s dominance. In the US market, DPI is also being increasingly used for improving capabilities of internet service providers in preventing IoT devices exploitation in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The market in Asia-Pacific is also currently a lucrative one for DPI providers. Asian countries are rapidly embracing digital technologies, which is creating the need for increased digital surveillance and policing.

Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured) -

Allot Communications Ltd.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ipoque GmbH

Qosmos

Sandvine Incorporated ULC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

SonicWALL L.L.C.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037272/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Deep Packet Inspection Market

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for

Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the

Period Jan-Apr 2020

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by

the COVID-19 Crisis

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Deep Packet Inspection Techniques/ Approaches

DPI Benefits

Applications of DPI

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital

Concepts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

Key Growth Drivers

Product Segment Analysis: Integrated DPI Commands the Market

World Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by Product (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Integrated DPI,

and Standalone DPI

Regional Analysis

Breakdown of DPI Market Revenues (in %) for Developed and

Developing Regions: 2021 & 2027

Global DPI Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for

2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Middle East,

Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The ?Red Hot Button’ Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Recent Market Activity

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use Case across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in

DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread

Adoption of DPI

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

Global IP Traffic Scenario (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Data

Usage by Consumer Segment

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by Region

(in Millions): 2019

World Internet Bandwidth (in Tbps) for the Years 2016 through 2021

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

February 2021

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2021

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones,

and Tablets

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for

Video, Audio and Others

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019

and 2025

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &

2022

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017

and 2018

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$

Million) for 2014-2019

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

for the Years 2017 and 2018

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization

Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker

Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven

Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

World Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government, and Other End-Uses

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to

Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2020-2027



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internet Service Providers (ISP) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Internet Service

Providers (ISP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

The United States: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology

American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance

Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship

A Review of the Comcast Case

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

DPI Regulations in Canada

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 21: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship

Table 25: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 39: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

An Overview

Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific: A Fast Growing Market of DPI

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 69: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 73: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and Standalone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service Providers

(ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 79: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product -

Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet

Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 93: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet

Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 99: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Integrated and

Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet Service

Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Deep Packet Inspection

(DPI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Internet Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product -

Integrated and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Deep

Packet Inspection (DPI) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Integrated and Standalone for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 105: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) by End-Use - Internet

Service Providers (ISP), Government and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037272/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________