AIR Survey Experts to Present at 77th Annual American Association for Public Opinion Research Conference

Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 77th Annual Conference of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). The conference will be held May 11-13, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel in Chicago.
AIR experts will present on several topics, including survey methodology and the effects on related participation; insights from the School Survey on Crime and Safety redesign; and more. AIR is also a Silver Sponsor and will have Booth #116 in the conference Exhibitor Hall for those wanting to learn more about its work and career opportunities.
Founded in 1947, AAPOR is the largest professional organization of public opinion and survey research professionals in the U.S. Members come from a variety of fields, including election polling, market research, statistics, research methodology, health related data collection and education. AAPOR seeks to build better public understanding of its members’ work and promote ethical conduct and sound use of survey and public opinion research.
Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are Central Daylight Time). Learn more about the conference at https://www.aapor.org/Conference-Events/Annual-Meeting.aspx.
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Session B
4:30 - 6:00 PM PDT
Population Estimates Based on Social Media Scraping
AIR Presenter/Author: Cong Ye
Session: Advances in Automated Coding of Text and Voice Data
Location (Room): Michigan A
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Session D
10:15 - 11:45 AM PDT
Evaluating the Effectiveness of Pressure-Sealed Mailing Materials in a Web-Push Design
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jiashan Cui, Mahi Megra, Tzu-Jou (Carol) Wan and Rebecca Medway
Session: How Can We Reach You? Strategies for Mixed Mode Surveys
Location (Room): Erie
Expanding Your Toolkit With Web-Scraping and Content Extraction
AIR Presenter/Author: Angelina KewalRamani
Session: Data Science Techniques to Efficiently Process Text Data
Location (Room): Missouri
Poster Session 2
2:45 – 3:45 PM PDT
Does Order Matter? A Split Panel Experiment on Reasons for Choosing Virtual Education and Homeschooling for Children
AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina York and Danielle Battle
Poster Session 2
Location: Riverwalk Ballroom
Friday, May 13, 2022
Session I
1:15 - 2:45 PM PDT
Pick Me! Incentivizing Web Response in a Concurrent Mixed-Mode Design
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Medway and Mahi Megra
Session: Shall You Choose or Should We? Testing Parallel vs. Sequential Multimode Designs
Location (Room): Michigan B
