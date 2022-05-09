New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037269/?utm_source=GNW
Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) refers to the use of solar panels, shingles and modules for generating electricity in a building, wherein the panels are integrated into roof tiles, facades, awnings, windows, and other building components. BIPV is essentially a new age building material that can be used as replacement of conventional building materials. For instance, in a BIPV project spandrel glass (in arch spaces), skylights, or roofing materials will be substituted with architecturally equivalent PV modules, thereby performing dual function of constructing roof membrane and power generator. Integrated photovoltaic arrays in the buildings are being used as an ancillary or principal source of electricity in many domestic and industrial buildings. BIPV systems are fixed to a utility grid and can be designed as both standalone and off-grid systems. Grid-connected BIPV system supplies power to onsite production facility, which is larger at the time of a building`s peak loads. Peak shaving and demand-side-management (DSM) capabilities deliver energy cost savings.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
A confluence of factors is expected to drive growth in the market in the post COVID-19 period, including the declining cost per watt; enhanced aesthetics of BIPV; improving efficiency of c-Si modules as well as flexible thin-film panels; and unabated desire among residential and commercial building owners to "go green". In the post COVID-19 period, BIPV adoption will be driven by anticipated rise in the construction activity in countries such as the US. In addition, there is also promise for BIPV technology adoption in developing economies such as China, India, Africa, and Latin America, which not only lack the infrastructure required for enabling traditional solar installations but also do not have the adequate grid infrastructure network. This implies that customers in such developing economies will move to distributed networks rather than choose the grid linked network, thus presenting significant potential for BIPV products. New constructions, retrofits and refurbishment works in both commercial and residential sectors are expected to drive demand for BIPV products in the coming years. Advancements in technology that enhance efficiency as well as reduce silicon prices and thus BIPV costs is also expected to fare well for the market`s progress in the foreseeable future. BIPV companies are also eyeing opportunities in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, particularly India for market expansion. Going forwards, building integrated PV is expected to generate significant economic interest in the future development of the low-energy housing market, and in PV roof applications and curtain wall installations.
By Application, Roofs Segment to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2026
Roofs are one of the most common applications of BIPV systems. This is because of the fact that pitched roofs at a specific angle are known to offer best energy harvesting. BIPV roof solutions make use of thin film as well as C-Si technologies. While c-Si is the dominant technology, thin film technology finds use in case of shading caused by trees or structures such as chimneys that could lower efficiency levels if c-Si panels are used. Thin film technology is typically used only when crystalline modules cannot be used owing to their rigidity and heavy weight, or when the modules are required to be used on curved roofs. Global market for Roofs (Application) segment is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 12.0% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Roofs segment, accounting for 41.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 15.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World
Construction Sector, BIPV Market Set to Exhibit Substantial
Decline in 2020
COVID-19 Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Weaken Construction
Activity, Curtailing Demand for BIPV Solutions
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage BIPV Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
An Insight into BIPV Technologies
Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies:
A Comparison
Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies
Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline
Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature
BIPV Applications
Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications
As the New Age ?Building Envelope Material’ and ?Power
Generator’, BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post
COVID-19 Environment
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional,
Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future
Opportunities
Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Analysis by Technology Type
C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain
Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains
Analysis by Application Type
Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market
With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing
Set to Solidify its Dominant Position
Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment
BIPV Walls Seek to Widen Addressable Market
Façades: Niche Application Area
Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree
of Fragmentation
Recent Market Activity
Glass Industry Players Seek Opportunities in BIPV Vertical
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds
Fertile Environment for BIPV Market
Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for
Future Growth
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next
Wave of Growth in BIPV Market
Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive
Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable
Energy Sources
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy
Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type
With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV
Anticipates Parallel Momentum
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity
in in GW (2019)
Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake
Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain
Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &
Urbanization Drive
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical
BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings
Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for
BIPV in Retrofit Market
Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic
Buildings Verticals
Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable
Market for BIPV Solutions
Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology
Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D
Programs
Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area
Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules
IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels
Meyer Burger’s SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)
Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology
Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology
Organic Solar PV Cells
DysCrete Building Material
Solar Cloth PVs
Perovskite Materials
Select Innovations in the Photovoltaic Panels Market: 2020
A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes
International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards
Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards
Growth Barriers & Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
