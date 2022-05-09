Learning Care Group Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

NOVI, Mich., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Learning Care Group is honored to be recognized for the third consecutive year as a US Best Managed Company based on our overall business performance and proven track record,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “This distinction is a testament to our extraordinary team of employees who have helped make it possible for American families to weather the global pandemic and speed the country’s recovery. With a shared commitment to excellence, passion for early education and deep dedication to nurturing the children in our care, our employees inspire a lifelong love of learning as they build a solid foundation for future success.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group (LCG) offers early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 10 unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,000 schools (corporate and franchise) across 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 150,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school.

In addition to serving families in communities nationwide, LCG offers custom benefit solutions designed to meet the needs of any organization and workforce through its corporate funded childcare, back-up-care, and on-site child care options. Whether serving Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, universities, government agencies, or others, LCG’s employer-sponsored childcare benefits offer attractive options to suit the needs of America's employees. For more information, visit www.learningcaregroup.com

