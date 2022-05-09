Live Streaming Market Projected to Garner USD 534.37 Billion by 2030, with 29.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Streaming Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Live Streaming Market” information by End-User, by Components and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 534.37 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29.3% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The live streaming market has become substantially big, taking a huge leap forward over the past few years. Live videos or live streaming activities picked up by mid-2015 and are phenomenally increasing year by year. Over recent years, the number of streamers and the amount of content streamed are growing continually. Also, the growing popularity of eSports and video games adds to the market growth, speeding up live video game streaming.

Dominant Key Players in Live Streaming Market Covered are:

Dacast (US)

Flux Broadcast (UK)

Huya Inc. (China)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Periscope (UK)

Google Inc. (US)

TV (UK)

Facebook Inc. (US)

Twitch Interactive Inc. (US)

Vimeo (US)

AfreecaTV Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

IBM Corporation (US)

Instagram Inc. (US)

Empire Video Productions LLC (US)

Com Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10134

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Live Streaming Market Drivers

Today, these platforms have become the key source of live video content as major brands, celebrities, and public figures are increasingly using them to interact with their intended audiences. Live streaming has also become an effective way for interactive advertising and launch or market a product or boost business sales. It allows connecting with audiences from anywhere using live streaming apps on the phone.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market report is segmented into components, end-users, and regions. By component, the market is sub-segmented into platforms and services. Similarly, by end-users, the market is sub-segmented into media & entertainment, eSports, events, education, retail, government, and others. By region, the market is divided into the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Americas, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (113 Pages) on Live Streaming Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/live-streaming-market-10134

Regional Analysis

APAC accounts for the largest live streaming market globally. Factors such as the rising popularity and uses of OTT platforms, alongside a vast user base of OTT platforms in this region, drive the market growth. Besides, the rising consumer preference for live streaming over conventional television channels and the availability of live video-streaming services are major market trends in the region.

The growing penetration of digitalization and high-speed data bandwidth boosts this region's market size. Moreover, growing live streaming markets in China, Malaysia, Singapore, and India, alongside increasing collaborations forming between government, network companies, and OTT platform providers, escalate the market shares.

Competitive Landscape

This market witnesses various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10134

Industry News:

April 05, 2022 --- Vindex, a global gaming technology company, announced a partnership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media & marketing trade association, to unlock media and sponsorship value in gaming, esports, and live streaming. Vindex intelligence platform provides robust data to demystify the gaming consumer and inform actionable insights.

The gaming consumer continues to be the most valuable aspect for brands and advertisers. The company's vast data collection capability across the games content ecosystem, alongside powerful insights and analytics, equips stakeholders with actionable measurement, growth, and engagement solutions.

Vindex Platform plays a causal role in overcoming a key hurdle of decentralized data and measurement in the game content ecosystem. The partnership offers Vindex a unique opportunity to bring game publishers, esports teams, and creators together with advertisers.

Also, Vindex and IAB would collaborate to improve transparency and reduce friction in the gaming and esports ad buying process. This will help brand marketers and agency executives to connect with publishers, platforms, and data companies, allowing them to learn how to leverage tools, data, and insights that can help make decisions critical to driving business growth.

Related Reports:

Streaming Analytics Market, By Component, By Service, By Application, By Deployment - Forecast 2027

Streaming Media Device Market Research Report: By Device Type, By Resolution, By Application, By End-Use, By Region - Forecast till 2027

Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Research Report – By Component, Type, End Users- Forecast Till 2028

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter