New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 85.3 Million Tons by 2026
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes are strips of hot rolled steel that are transformed into rolls and later welded through the use of an electric charge. Global demand for steel pipes and tubes, including Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes closely mirrors the trends in the oil & gas and construction industries, and is also influenced by the pace of infrastructure development projects. Traditionally, ERW pipes were mainly used in oil and gas pipelines, and water/sewage transportation. However, with improvement in load bearing strength, ERW pipes now find application in industries such as infrastructure, pre-fabricated structures, solar plants, power plants, and furniture. Post pandemic growth in the ERW line pipes is expected to increase driven by the plans of major oil & gas, fertilizer and power companies to establish cross-country line pipes. Recovery in oil and gas prices and resurgence in drilling budgets is expected to encourage growth opportunities for OCTG and Line pipes worldwide. Rising investments in sectors such as power generation and automotive and increasing government investments in infrastructure projects such as water and sewage systems promote market expansion.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 62.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 85.3 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 23.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market. Mechanical Steel tubing finds applications in mechanical machinery, material handling, and in other industrial commercial equipment. In recent years, mechanical tubing is being increasingly used by automakers for making hydroformed tubular steel components such as rails, cross members for framing, cradles, and pillars. Demand for line pipes depends on the level of pipeline construction activity, replacement requirements of line pipe, utility purchasing programs, and new residential construction activity. Market for line pipes continues to be supported by demand for replacement and maintenance as well as pipeline projects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 27.2 Million Tons by 2026
The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 27.2 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 29 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market, driven by increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. This is largely attributed to the strong economic growth of individual countries in these regions, and the increased activity in end-use sectors such as oil, power, and refineries. Growth in the US market is primarily attributed to the recovery in E&P spending amid the nation`s exceptional emphasis on tapping the huge reserves of shale plays to meet the escalating demand for energy and to achieve energy security.
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing Segment to Reach 19.5 Million Tons by 2026
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment is expected to witness heightened demand due to surge in number of high rise buildings, particularly in emerging economies. Structural tubes are used in high-rise buildings to enable them to resist lateral loads from wind, and seismic pressures. In the global Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 7.8 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.2 Million Tons by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured) -
- Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG
- APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL)
- Arabian Pipes Company
- ArcelorMittal SA
- ChelPipe
- Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad
- EVRAZ North America
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Maharashtra Seamless Limited
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- PAO TMK
- PT Bakrie Pipe Industries
- Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH
- Surya Roshni Ltd.
- Tata Steel Europe
- Techint Group SpA
- Ternium S.A.
- Tenaris S.A.
- United States Steel Corporation
- United Metallurgical Company /OMK
- Welspun Corp Ltd.
- Wheatland Tube Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 : A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Positive Outlook Spells Rebound for ERW Pipes and Tubes Market
OCTG Pipes Report a Recovery after Strong Decline amid the Oil
and Gas Industry Turbulence
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2021
Oil and Gas Industry Shows Signs of Recovery From COVID-19
Induced Crises
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -
May 2021
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: 2019 - 2022
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
Production of ERW Pipes
Types of ERW Welding Processes
Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes
Classification of ERW Pipes
Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rig Counts and Drilling activity Trends Define the Demand for
OCTG Pipes
World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020
World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)
Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Average Rig Count
Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High
Grade OCTG Products
Deep Water Drilling Offer New Growth Opportunities
Growth in Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes
Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line
Pipes
Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes
Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in tcf) by Country
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand
Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Prospects
Global Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to March 2021
Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects
Automotive Industry: Another Important End-Use market for ERW
Tubes
Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry
Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to drive Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Light Vehicle Sales in Million Units by Region: 2020
Global Light Vehicle Production Change by Region: 2020 and 2021
Revival in the Construction Sector to Lend Opportunities
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &
2021
Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects for
Structural Steel Pipes
Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
Structural Steel Tubes Market as Percentage of Steel
Consumption (2020)
Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic and
Warehouse Construction to Drive Demand
Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Rise in Modular Building to Drive HSS
Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2020): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction Application
Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Steel Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Steel Tubing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Steel Tubing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Line
Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Line Pipes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Line Pipes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standard Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Standard Pipes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
Country Tubular Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil Country Tubular Goods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Country Tubular
Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pressure Tubing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Tubing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Current and Future Scenario for OCTG and Line Pipes
Domestic Production of OCTG Pipes (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown by Type, Welded & Seamless
US Crude Oil Production in Mbpd: 2010-2022P
Crude Oil prices (dollars per barrel): 2019-2022
US Monthly Rig Count: January 2020-April 2021)
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count* in the US (2015-2021 May):
Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs, Gas Rigs,
and Others
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Rigs for Land-Based Rigs and
Offshore Rigs
Welded OCTG Pipes Record Increase in Prices
OCTG Prices (in US$/ton): 2016-May 2021
Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities
for OCTG Tubes
Conventional Vs. Unconventional Shale Gas Drilling in North
America
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-2021 (Jan-May):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for
Directional Rigs, Horizontal Rigs, and Vertical Rigs
The US OCTG Consumption Per Rig 2013 -2019
Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix
Annual Production of Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) in the
US for 2010-2040
Shale Plays Witness Consolidation
Natural Gas Exports Drive New Pipeline Constructions
U.S. Natural Gas Pipeline Exports to Mexico (Billion Cubic
Feet): 2010-2020*
Replacement Market Holds Strong Potential
Investment in Water Infrastructure Development to Propel Demand
Important Water Infrastructure Projects Underway Amidst
Coronavirus Crisis
Manufacturing Sector: An Important Market for Mechanical Tubes
Rebound in Construction Activity Improves Prospects
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June 2020): Number
of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-residential
Building Sector: 2020 and 2021
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Nonbuilding
Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Oil & Gas Industry : A Review
Canadian Monthly Rig Count - Jan 2020 to April 2021
Canadian Average Rig Count: 2016-2020
Remote Location of O&G Reserves Boosts the Need for New
Pipeline Infrastructure
Market Share of Leading Players in Canadian ERW Pipes Market: 2020
Market Analytics
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
China Primary Energy Consumption by Source: 2019 & 2040
Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production in China: 2017-2021
IPipe Production Scenario
Chinese Seamless Pipes Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and Seamless
Pipes
Market Analytics
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year (YoY) % Change
in Construction Output for the Period 2014 through 2021E
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel
Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard
Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
OCTG Pipe Scenario
Crude Oil Production in Russia (2018- May 2021) (in Million
Barrels Per Day)
Drilling Activity in Russia (2011-2019): Percentage Breakdown
by Horizontal Drilling vs. Vertical Drilling
Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products
Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves
Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes
Oil Production in Russia (2020,2025, 2030): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Production Volume by Brownfield and Greenfield
Projects
Percentage Share Total Oil Production Volume by Greenfield
Projects and Hard to Recover Reserves: 2017-2024
Competitive Landscape
Leading Manufacturers of Welded Line Pipes in Russia (2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK, and Others
Leading Manufacturers of Welded Industrial Pipes in Russia:
(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK, and Others
Market Analytics
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric
Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical
Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing,
Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by
Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel
Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard
Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Drop in Construction Sector to Impact Demand for ERW Pipes
Long-term Prospects
Escalating COVID-19 Pandemic to Cripple Indian Demand for
Petroleum Products
Water and Irrigation Infrastructure Development to Benefit Pipe
Manufacturers
International Projects: Opportunity for Pipe Manufacturers
Market Analytics
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Electric Resistance Welded
(ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes,
Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country
Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment -
Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes &
Tubing, Standard Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure
Tubing - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Electric Resistance
Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Mechanical Steel
Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard
Pipes, Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Electric
Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Mechanical Steel Tubing,
Line Pipes, Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing, Standard Pipes,
Oil Country Tubular Goods and Pressure Tubing for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes
by Segment - Mechanical Steel Tubing, Line Pipes, Structural
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004320/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________