New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach US$8 Billion by the Year 2026
A mechanical device that affixes or joins objects together is known as a fastener. In simple terms, fasteners aid in keeping together sides of an opening. The aerospace sector uses variety of fasteners such as hi-locks, bolts, nuts, washers, rivets, collars, screws, spacers and pins. Growth in the global market is being driven by various encouraging factors including an expanding aircraft fleet size, increasing deliveries of regional and commercial aircraft, and growing share of wide-body aircraft in total deliveries, on the back of resurgence in passenger and air freight volumes. The market is also likely to gain from the growth in the defense sector, with growing orders for sophisticated military aircraft, rockets, missiles, and satellite technologies across geographies amid escalating geo-political tensions and intensified arms race in some parts of the world. At the same time, advancements in fastening technologies, roll out of high-corrosion-resistant and ultra-lightweight components, and growing importance of composites-compatible fasteners are expected to accelerate market demand. Fasteners are gaining from increasing number of space-related activities and ongoing transition of the industry from government-aided organizations such as NASA towards private players. The robust activity presents lucrative opportunities to companies offering high-quality, refined fasteners that can survive rigorous and harsh environments without compromising over performance.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Rivets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Aerospace Fasteners market. While solid shank rivets gain traction in repair and assembly works, countersunk head rivets are preferred where smooth finish is required. Countersunk head rivets are currently being adopted as a standard in the US aerospace industry. The `screw` is the most common threaded fastener used in the modern day aircraft construction. There are three different types of aerospace grade screws - structural screws, machine screws and self-tapping screws.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $941.2 Million by 2026
The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$941.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. As the aerospace manufacturing hub, the US along with Canada houses established aerospace enterprises as well as fastener manufacturers. A key ongoing trend is the growing adoption of lighter grade fasteners amid roll out of stricter emission norms for aerospace industry. Significant increase in air travel and air cargo volumes in India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pressuring aerospace companies and tier players to establish local and regional production units, thereby propelling demand for aerospace fasteners.
Nuts Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
Aerospace nuts and bolts besides increasing reliability and viability of vehicles also determine cost effectiveness of a component throughout its life cycle. The same materials used for the manufacture of bolts are also employed in making aerospace grade nuts. Commonly used nuts include plain nuts, self-locking nuts, castle nuts, anchor nuts and wing nuts. Most aerospace grade nut types have the requirement of a locking device to keep them in place, unless they are self-locking nuts. In the global Nuts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$832.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$105.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) -
- Allfast Fastening Systems
- B&B Specialties, Inc.
- Boeing Distribution Services
- Cherry Aerospace
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- LISI Aerospace S.A.S
- M.S. Aerospace
- Monogram Aerospace Fasteners
- National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
- Nylok LLC
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- STANLEY Engineered Fastening
- TFI Aerospace Corporation
- TPS Aviation Inc.
- TriMas Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Fasteners
Staged Recovery over Long-Term
Aerospace Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude
A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry
EXHIBITS: World Industrial Fasteners Market by End-Use Sector:
2020 & 2022P
Types of Fasteners in the Aerospace Industry
Materials Used
Market Outlook
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Markets to Register Improved Growth
Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth
Opportunities
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft
Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Select Stats:
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Aerospace
Fasteners Market: 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Latest Trends in the Fasteners Market
Demand for Light Weight Fasteners Continues to Rise
Titanium Evolves as an Important Fastener Material
New Lightweight Fasteners Set to Make Big Gains
Superalloys Gain Interest as the Lightweight Trend Picks Up
Fasteners Witness Strong Demand in Cabin Interiors
Miniature Fastener Types and Styles Emerge as a Key Trend as
Demand for Small And Intricate Parts Increase
Rise in Development of Small Screw Insertion Systems
Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing
Impact of Composites on Fasteners
Replacement Demand Supports Growth
Aircraft MRO Services Drive Opportunities
Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years
2020 & 2027
Defense Spending Patterns to Strengthen Growth Prospects
Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001
through 2020
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2020
Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners
Ecosystem
Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly
Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish
Applications
Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices
Bodes Well
Issues & Challenges
Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times
Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti
Suppliers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rivets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Rivets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rivets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Screws by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Screws by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Screws by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nuts by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense & Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense & Space by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Space by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for General Aviation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for General Aviation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by Product
Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use -
Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,
Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace
Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation,
Defense & Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace
Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and
General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Fasteners by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners
by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation,
Defense & Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners
by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &
Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General
Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace
Fasteners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Aerospace Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by
Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________