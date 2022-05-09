New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Fresheners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098299/?utm_source=GNW

Global Air Fresheners Market to Reach US$22.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sprays/Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Air Fresheners market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 21.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Gels Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020



In the global Gels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fragrances Play a Role in Ensuring Calmness & Wellness amidst

the Pandemic

Market Benefits from Home Beautification Focus of Stay-at-Home

Consumers

An Introduction to Air Fresheners

History of Air fresheners

Raw Materials Used in Air Fresheners

Types of Air Fresheners

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sprays/Aerosols: The Leading Air Freshener Type

Residential Air Fresheners Continue to Drive Market Gains

Developing Markets Hold Immense Potential

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances

Importance of Air Fresheners

Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Air Fragrance Products Play a Part in

Enhancing Quality of Life & Ensuring Wellbeing

EXHIBIT 2: Air Care Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of

New Products Launched by Type of Label Used for H2 2020

Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence

Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Construction Spending Patterns Influence Market Adoption

EXHIBIT 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive

the Car Air Fresheners Market

Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings

Hold Potential for Growth

Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based

Air Care Products

Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market

for Air Fresheners

EXHIBIT 7: Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Cats (in Million)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Birds (in Million)

Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners

Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of

Advanced Products

Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market

Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth

E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products

Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air

Fresheners



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Sprays/Aerosols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sprays/Aerosols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sprays/Aerosols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gels by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Candles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Candles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Candles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Household by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Household by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Household by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Car by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Car by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Car by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Residential Applications Hold Prominence in Air Freshener Market

EXHIBIT 10: Leading Air Freshener & Room Deodorizer Brands in

the US: Breakdown by Number of Users (in %) for 2020

Sprays/Aerosols and Candles & Gels Hold Prominence in

Residential Sector

Car Air Fresheners: Gathering High Market Interest

Fragrances Gain Importance in Cleaning Industry

Competition

EXHIBIT 11: US Home Air Fresheners Market Breakdown of Value

Sales by Leading Players (in %): 2020

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Application -

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Application -

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air

Fresheners by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air

Fresheners by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Air

Fresheners by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Air Fresheners by

Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household, Corporate, Car and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Type - Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: India Historic Review for Air Fresheners by Type -

Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Air Fresheners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sprays/Aerosols,

Electric, Gels, Candles and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Air Fresheners

by Application - Household, Corporate, Car and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



