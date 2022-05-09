New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Fresheners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098299/?utm_source=GNW
Global Air Fresheners Market to Reach US$22.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sprays/Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Air Fresheners market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 21.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Gels Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020
In the global Gels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured) -
- Air Delights, Inc.
- Balev Corporation Eood
- Beaumont Products, Inc.
- Car-Freshener Corporation
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Dr. Marcus International Sp. z o.o Sp.K.
- Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Jelly Belly UK
- Newell Brands
- Procter & Gamble Company, The
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Rexair LLC
- S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- Scott’s Liquid Gold
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098299/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Fragrances Play a Role in Ensuring Calmness & Wellness amidst
the Pandemic
Market Benefits from Home Beautification Focus of Stay-at-Home
Consumers
An Introduction to Air Fresheners
History of Air fresheners
Raw Materials Used in Air Fresheners
Types of Air Fresheners
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Sprays/Aerosols: The Leading Air Freshener Type
Residential Air Fresheners Continue to Drive Market Gains
Developing Markets Hold Immense Potential
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Health Implications of Unpleasant Indoor Air Enhances
Importance of Air Fresheners
Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Air Fragrance Products Play a Part in
Enhancing Quality of Life & Ensuring Wellbeing
EXHIBIT 2: Air Care Products Market: Percentage Breakdown of
New Products Launched by Type of Label Used for H2 2020
Urbanization Trend & Rise in Construction Activity Influence
Gains in the Residential Air Fresheners Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Construction Spending Patterns Influence Market Adoption
EXHIBIT 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Exotic Fragrances and Strict Environmental Regulations to Drive
the Car Air Fresheners Market
Rising Concerns Over Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings
Hold Potential for Growth
Natural Air Fresheners Emerge as Alternatives to Chemical-based
Air Care Products
Trend Towards Aromatherapy Drives Opportunities for Air Fresheners
EXHIBIT 6: Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Increased Ownership of Pets Translates into Potential Market
for Air Fresheners
EXHIBIT 7: Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by
Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by
Number of Pet Cats (in Million)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by
Number of Pet Birds (in Million)
Rising Prominence of Electric Air Fresheners
Scented Candles Continues to Find Demand Despite Advent of
Advanced Products
Emergence of Custom Air Fresheners Transforms the Market
Powerful Marketing Tactics Boost Industry Growth
E-Commerce to Continue Boosting Sales of Air Freshener Products
Health Concerns of Air fresheners Threaten Adoption of Air
Fresheners
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098299/?utm_source=GNW
