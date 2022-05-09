New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053018/?utm_source=GNW

Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to Reach 61.6 Million Units by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds estimated at 47.4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 61.6 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Small-displacement, full-sized motorcycle models have been witnessing increasing consumer acceptance in the US and other countries since the pre-pandemic phase. The trend has gained considerable traction among both experienced and new riders. Motorcycles within the 200-400cc range that struggled to find space in the US market are now enjoying increasing consumer attention. Powered by innovations and quality components, these affordable, single-/twin-cylinder machines are witnessing higher uptake globally. New rides, including women riders, are spending on emerging models that also cover retro-styled approachable 125cc models. With 125cc engine along with decent features like better gas mileage, ABS brakes and fuel injection systems, these motorcycles are shifting consumer attention away from large, outdated machines. Modern 125cc models such as the retro-cool Honda Monkey and Kawasaki Z125 are capable of attaining 50mph that is adequate for people to navigate through city streets. In addition, new sub-400cc bike models are offering a perfect component to add the fun element. The trend has prompted companies such as Honda to come up with new models to tap the opportunity.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 421.8 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 9.7 Million Units



The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market in the U.S. is estimated at 421.8 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 9.7 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.



Several governments are offering incentives to promote electric models, supporting associated programs such as ride sharing, and improving the transportation infrastructure. The introduction of latest high-performance medium to heavy models of internal combustion engine models intended to push replacement and new demand is expected to drive revenue growth. In addition, increasing uptake of electric scooters, e-bikes and motorcycles in Asian countries, excluding China, North America and Europe due to environmental concerns and rising air pollution is poised to further bolster the motorcycle market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to continue maintaining its strong position in the motorcycle market, despite weak performance of China. The region is estimated to account for around two-third of the global demand through 2024, which can be attributed to strong contribution from emerging economies. The motorcycle market in developing countries across Asia-Pacific is slated to gain from sizeable population base, decent economic performance, limited public transit options and moderate level of motorcycle stocks.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Two-Wheelers Market Experiences Riders? Blast for Small-

Displacement Machines

COVID-19 Botched Up Motorcycle & Electric Scooter Production

and Crashed Revenues for Manufacturers

Motorbikes Remain as Cool as Always & Enjoy Unbelievable Boom

amid COVID-19 Crisis

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales

amid COVID-19

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product

for Future Sales

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Motorcycles

to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Trends Favoring Global Motorcycle Market

Led by Developing Nations, Asia-Pacific Rules Motorcycle Demand

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: An Introduction

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

The Heavyweight Class: A Sumo Wrestler on the Road

The Non-Heavyweight Class

Scooter: A Specially Designed Motorcycle

Facts at a Glance

Differentiating Scooters from Mopeds

Difference between Scooters and Motorcycles

Scooter - The Advantage Factor

Scooters - Ride Them Fast

Scooters - A Historical Perspective

Scope for New Concepts

Mopeds: Losing Sheen

Differentiating Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes

Two-stroke Engine vs. Four-stroke Engine

Two-Wheeler Category Definitions: By Style

Electrifying Your Ride on Two-Wheels

Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 -

Low Impact)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture

in Developing & Developed World

Competitive Landscape

Industry Marked by Intense Competition

Leading Players in the World Motorcycle Market

Heavy Motorcycle Segment

Market Leaders Cruising Ahead

Focus on Manufacturing High-Quality Products

Harley Davidson Inc. (US) - A Strategic Insight into the Global

Major in Motorcycles Market

HDI - Strategies and Problems

Japanese Majors - A Strategy Comparison

Distribution Dynamics

Promotional Activities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics to Drive Growth in Two-Wheelers Market

Rising Population Increases Mobility Needs - To Drive Market

Expansion

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Middle Aged Customer Segment Still Contributing to Significant

Demand

Growth in Female Two-Wheeler Riders Indicates Strong Market

Prospects

Growing Urbanization Levels & Inadequate Public Transport

Facilities to Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020

& 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050)

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Growing Traffic Congestion Drives Demand

Surging Middle Class Segment Underpins Sales Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030

Reduction in Prices and Improvement in Credit Facilities to

Boost Demand

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits Add to

the Appeal of Powered Two-Wheelers

Comfortable & Joyous Riding Experience Make Powered Two-

Wheelers Apt for Outdoor Pursuits

Wider Social Benefits Add to Mass Adoption of Powered Two-Wheelers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Volume Contributor

Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market (2019): Penetration Rate for

Select Countries

Market Sees Increased Opportunities in Other Developing Regions

As Well

Government Policies & Regulations Bring Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges

Environmental Considerations - Taking a Front Seat

Established Image of Motorcycles as a Versatile Machine

Sustains Market Momentum

Leading Motorcycle Manufacturers in the World - Ranked by

Popularity

Latest Design & Configuration Trends Further Amplify

Motorcycle?s Global Image

Review of Latest Motorcycle Offerings

Top Motorcycle Designs

Scooters - Europe Dominates

European and US Scooters Market - Regulations Dictate Market

Demand

’Cycloscooters’ Penetrate the European Market

Electric Two-Wheelers Continue to Gain Widespread Attention

Electric Motorcycles - A Review

Harley-Davidson?s Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers

Segment

Technology Innovations in the Electric Motorcycles Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/

Scooters

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Electric Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Technology Advancements & Improvements Widen the Addressable

Market

Autonomous Motorcycles Set to Become a Reality

Braking Mechanism Makes Huge Progress

Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Innovative Solutions Revolutionize Safety Profile of Motorcycles

Innovative Motorcycle Cruise Control Technology to Make

Motorcycling Better

Challenges in Making Cruise Control a Standard Option

Bosch Brings In a New Range of Safety Solutions for Motorcycles

Motorcycle Innovation?s TS3 System Optimizes Performance,

Stability and Compliance

TFT Digital Displays Set to Replace LCD Technology

Latest Innovations in E-Scooters

Failed Brilliant Innovations in Motorcycle Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Electric Scooter & Motorcycle Market in North America Vrooms

Forward with Favorable Trends

USA Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Mini Motorcycles Making an Impact

Design Modifications Boost the Motorbike Industry

Manufacturers Target Baby Boomers

Cruisers Cruise Ahead

Generation Y Powers Dirtbike & Sports Bike Sales

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Regulations Hurt the Two-Wheeler Market

Motorcycle Market in China Regains Strength following Brief,

COVID-19-led Hiatus

Electric Scooters & Mopeds Make Notable Contribution

Favorable Economic Policy

Competitive Scenario in Chinese Two-Wheeler Industry

Electric Motorcycles Zooming in Popularity

Strict Pollution Norms Drive Four-Stroke Dominance

Regulatory Policies Encourage Exports

Trends in Retail Market

Domestic Players Encounter Stiff Competition

Chinese Manufacturers Gain Foothold in the Global Market Over

the Years

China to Focus on Increasing Export for Value Added Motorbikes

Chinese Overseas Two-Wheeler Sector - Exports or Dumping?

Trade Scenario

Projects Where Investment is Restricted

Areas Where Foreign Investment is Restricted

Outlook for Foreign Trade

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Traffic Issues Augment Two-Wheeler Demand in Europe

Electric Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds See Spike in Demand

European Two-Wheeler Markets: Similar Yet Different

European Powered Two-Wheelers Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Vehicle Production by Engine Displacement

Motorcycles Market

European Motorcycle (651+ cc) Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for BMW, Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, and

Others

Return of Lapsed Bike Riders Drive Demand

Brief Overview of Market Performance in Recent Decades

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

France Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Japanese Players Dominate the Motorcycle Market

French Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, BMW, and

Others

French Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Leading Players

French Motorcycle (125 cc) Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Yamaha, Honda, Piaggio, Peugeot and Others

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Motorcycles Become Popular Among Different Social Classes

Germany Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

High-Powered Motorcycles Enjoy Cult Status

German Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Honda, Yamaha, BMW, Suzuki, Piaggio, and

Others

German Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for BMW, Honda, Piaggio, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha and

Others

Technology Vendors Offer Innovative Solutions to Support

Motorcycles of Future

Innovative Solutions for Safe Riding

Solutions for Electromobility

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Market Overview

Italy Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

e-bikes Market Continues to Expand

Competitive Analysis

Italian Motorcycle & Scooter Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Honda, Piaggio, Kymco, BMW and

Others

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Drivers

UK Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Market Overview

Spain Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Rest of Europe Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Austria

Belgium

Belgium Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

The Netherlands

Market Overview

Slow Acceptance of New Trends

Switzerland

EXHIBIT Swiss Motorcycle Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, BMW, Honda,

Kawasaki, and Others

Czech Republic

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region -

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,

Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Indian Two-Wheeler Industry - An Introduction

A Bird?s Eye view

Household Penetration of Two-Wheelers in Select Indian Cities

India Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Vehicle Sales by Product Segment

Last Mile Deliveries & Fleet Electrification Present Lucrative

Avenues for Shared Mobility in India

India Inches towards Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers for

Commercial Use Cases

Electric Two-Wheeler Sale: The Math

Appealing Unit Economics to Drive Transition for Commercial Uses

Market Characteristics

Indian Automobile Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Vehicle Sales by Product Group

Factors Fueling Growth

Domestic Market Scenario - Intensely Competitive

Regulations Drive Safety

Indian Manufacturers Focus on the Indonesian Market

Two-Wheeler Market - Analysis by Product Segment

Motorcycles - A Relatively Mature Market

Indian Motorcycles Market by Segment (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Entry, Executive, and Premium

Scooters - Surging Ahead

Mopeds - A Sneak Peek

Competition

Powered Two-Wheeler Market in India (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda, TVS, Yamaha,

and Others

Competitive Scenario in Indian Motorcycles Market

Indian Motorcycles Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda, TVS, Royal Enfield, and

Others

Indian Motorcycle (<125 cc) Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Hero, Honda and Others

Indian Motorcycle (>125 cc) Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Bajaj, Honda, TVS and Others

Competition in Scooters Market

Indian Scooters Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Hero, Honda, Suzuki, TVS Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki and

Others

Shift in Consumer Attitudes Boosting Adoption of Advanced Two-

Wheeler Models

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations

Environmental Trends

Vehicle Emission Norms in India

Table 32: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: India Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

INDONESIA

Table 34: Indonesia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Indonesia Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

THAILAND

Table 36: Thailand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Thailand Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

VIETNAM

Table 38: Vietnam Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Vietnam Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment -

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Latin America Witnesses Considerable Decline in Demand for

Powered-Two-wheelers

Price: Major Deterrent to Personal Ownership

Table 42: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 44: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 45: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Argentina Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters

and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 47: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Brazil Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 49: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Mexico Historic Review for Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment -

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Motorcycles,

Scooters and Mopeds by Segment - Motorcycles, Scooters and

Mopeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 127

