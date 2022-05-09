Ocean Craft Marine Delivers High-Performance Interceptor Boats to the Lebanese Army’s Marine Commando Regiment through the United States Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine, the manufacturer of a world-class line of purpose-built professional and recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), in partnership with its sister company ASIS Boats, UAE today announces it has delivered four high-performance interceptor boats and a ten-day course of intense boat maintenance and boat operator instruction to the Lebanese Army’s Marine Commando Regiment (MCR) through the United States Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The URS contract was awarded to ASIS Boats, UAE through its representative in Lebanon, Pro Sec.



Ocean Craft Marine and ASIS combined its expertise to build and deliver state-of-art interceptor patrol-boats. Designed to be driven efficiently in rough seas, the 11-meter Interceptor Rigid Inflatable boats are built with an aluminum deep V-shape hull and deck as well as a protective Orca Hypalon 1670 Dtex collar. They are certified under category “B” for offshore use with up to 15 passengers. The boats are equipped with two Ullman jockey suspension seats with side handles, 12 Ullman multi-base jockey suspension seats with side handles, three standard gun mounts; an aluminum T-top, a kneel guard, an aluminum tube ladder and four stainless steel lifting points, all heavy-duty. Each boat is built with an aluminum marine grade built-in fuel tank and is powered by three Mercury Verado 350hp outboard engines allowing the boat to reach speeds of up to 55 knots. The boats are also outfitted with cutting-edge navigation and communication electronics. In addition, Ocean Craft Marine and ASIS delivered a ten-day course of intense boat-maintenance and boat-operator instruction.

The DTRA is a combat support agency within the United States Department of Defense for countering weapons of mass destruction. The project’s mission was to provide the Lebanese Army with the maritime assets and advanced training needed to immediately establish maritime security, stability and dominance in a region which continues to be strife with ongoing economic and political challenges.

Pierre Hadji Georgio, Chairman, ProSec, said, “The process of manufacturing was accurate as per the original schedule, even during the pandemic period, despite supply-chain interruptions. ASIS boats manufactured, delivered to Beirut and did the training on time. The team was very supportive and we are very happy with the complete process and especially the quality and the performance of the RHIBs.”

“Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure that the boats would exceed our customer’s requirements and expectations and that they would be delivered on-time. The boat delivery was done in record time while overcoming significant challenges including supply-chain management issues, logistical intricacies of shipping boats into the damaged Port of Beirut and multi-country complexities related to the pandemic. Additionally, we delivered elite classroom and on-water training courses in Lebanon that were custom designed for the Commando Regiment’s principal mission-profile of high-speed vessel interdiction and Visit Board Search and Seizure Operations (VBSS),” said Todd Salus, Vice President, Ocean Craft Marine.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. We offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

