10 Sophos Executives Named 2022 CRN Women of the Channel

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 10 Sophos executives to its esteemed 2022 Women of the Channel list. Sophos is the only dedicated cybersecurity company to have this many women honored on the list for their strategic vision, thought leadership and advocacy to drive growth and innovation in the channel.



This year’s list recognizes women for their extraordinary contributions to channel initiatives, leadership and support for partners and customers. Sophos executives on the list include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales

Justine Lewis, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president of channel sales, East

Allison Clarke, senior director, global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior director of marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan

Andrea Carter, senior director of marketing, North, South and Emerging EMEA

Daniela Stolz, regional marketing director Central Europe

Maria Ardila, channel director, Latin America

Tara Bresnahan, director, Americas channel marketing

Christina Nairn, director, Americas regional marketing

Cristina Romero, senior regional director, South of Latin America



Krause, Malone and Stern are further honored on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Power 100 list of esteemed leaders. This elite group further recognizes these women for their expertise, vision and ability to lead while navigating the ever-changing IT landscape.

“An increasing number of organizations worldwide are being hit with ransomware, and the costs – both ransom demands and overall recovery – have significantly surged, according to Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2022 report,” said Krause. “Knowing how important defenses against ransomware and other cyberattacks are, the Sophos leaders recognized by CRN go above and beyond to ensure partners have Sophos’ most advanced cybersecurity products and services. They are committed to providing partners with unparalleled protection, superior visibility and outstanding total return on investment.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

