Shavonn Mealing and Paula Rhea of Netsurion Featured on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shavonn Mealing, vice president of channel sales and Paula Rhea, product marketing manager, to its prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all facets of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



Serving as a strong and dedicated leader at the helm of Netsurion’s channel program, Shavonn Mealing plays an instrumental role in managing and growing strategic channel partnerships and driving positive customer experiences. She strives to continually support the Netsurion Partner Program, which augments key channel partners such as managed service providers (MSPs) and MSSPs to deliver best-of-breed cybersecurity services to their clients and customers. Over the past year, Shavonn’s results-driven strategy has achieved year-over-year revenue growth with the goal of uplifting partners as they differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Paula Rhea leverages more than 20 years of Business-to-Business (B2B) technology and cybersecurity expertise to educate and empower Netsurion’s channel partners through tools such as demos, blog articles, playbooks and related interactive content. Her creativity and eye for IT security industry trends accelerate new partner conversations and revenue opportunities. In the last year, she tapped into the increase in malware threats to develop a Ransomware Toolkit for partners and helped support a steady cadence of cybersecurity communication vehicles such as threat advisories. She also drove joint marketing efforts between Netsurion and alliance partners such as Deep Instinct with a mutual strategic focus on endpoint security and threat prevention.

Shavonn appeared in CRN’s 2020 and 2021 Women of the Channel lists, reclaiming the honor for a third consecutive year. Paula appeared in CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list, reclaiming the honor for a second consecutive year.

“Paula and I are proud to be counted among CRN’s highly regarded Women of the Channel,” said Shavonn Mealing. “Beyond our individual accomplishments, we’d like to thank all members of the Netsurion team for their commitment to building great channel partner relationships, increasing visibility across markets and their devotion to providing consolidated and cross-layered defenses to existing and prospective clients which protect them from evolving cybersecurity risks.”

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

