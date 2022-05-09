Weebit Nano to Share Latest ReRAM Performance Data at the International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announces its participation in the 14th International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2022. Sponsored by the IEEE Electron Devices Society, IMW is the premier international forum for technologists to share and learn about new developments in memory technology. The hybrid event will be held May 15 -18, 2022.



In an invited talk, Weebit’s Chief Scientist Gabriel Molas will present, “High temperature stability embedded ReRAM for 2x nm and beyond,” outlining test results of Weebit ReRAM in 28nm. At 11:00 a.m. CET on Monday, May 16th, Mr. Molas will share details about the technology’s endurance and reliability at high temperatures.

In addition, Weebit’s CTO Ishai Naveh will participate in a panel discussion, ‘Are Emerging Memories Finally Emerging?” chaired by Tomoya Sanuki of the of the Advanced Memory Development Center at Kioxia. The panel will take place from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. CET on Tuesday, May 17th.

The 14th IEEE International Memory Workshop (IMW) will be held both online and in-person at the Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski in Dresden, Germany. For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/eds/imw/06_Registration.htm.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Eric Kuret, Market Eye

P: +61 417 311 335

E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au

Media – Australia

Tristan Everett, Market Eye

P: +61 403 789 096

E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

Media – US

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: jen@weebit-nano.com