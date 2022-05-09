Walmart and Sam’s Club Continue Their Commitment to Addressing Food Insecurity in North Texas through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Dallas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and charitable food systems in North Texas continue to feel the economic impact, while also navigating the added effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

With one in six people in North Texas experiencing food insecurity, Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks, including the North Texas Food Bank, through the ninth annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

The campaign runs in-store and online from April 18-May 15. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.

For every participating product purchased in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round-up at Walmart.com.

Donate to Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“We are so appreciative of the support of companies like Walmart and Sam’s Club,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our mission is to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future. Corporate partners are a critical component of our efforts and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their trust, collaboration and generosity.”

Through an outpouring of generosity, increased government support, and working with a network of more than 400 food distribution partners across the 13 county service area, the North Texas Food Bank was able to provide access to more than 125 million nutritious meals in the last fiscal year, 64% more than before the pandemic.

“Hunger knows no boundaries and affects all of our communities. For the ninth year, Walmart and Sam’s Club invites our customers, members and suppliers to join us in the fight against hunger and help neighbors in need by participating in the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “Together, we can help communities live better by expanding access to healthy, nutritious food.”

The 21 participating suppliers for Walmart include Abbott; BIMBO Bakeries, USA; BODYARMOR; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; Ferrera Candy Company; General Mills; Great Value; Iovate Health Sciences; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg's; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Materne North America; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Unilever; and United States Nutrition.

The participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include Cascade (Procter & Gamble); Dole Packaged Foods, LLC; General Mills; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg's; Keurig Dr Pepper; Materne North America; Member's Mark; Purina; and PEPSICO. To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/about-us/partners/current-promotions/fight-hunger-spark-change.

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 64% percent increase since the pandemic. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings, and services to millions of members in nearly 600 U.S. clubs, including Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items and market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok.