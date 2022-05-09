Logo Brands and Texas A&M University Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Branded Tailgate Supplies and Outdoor Products

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has landed a strategic five-year licensing agreement with Texas A&M University effective July 1, 2022.

The agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute high-quality outdoor lifestyle products branded with the official Texas A&M logos and wordmarks across multiple retail channels. The product categories include tents, tables, soft-sided coolers, chairs and stadium seating.

"We are thrilled to partner with Texas A&M to offer a great selection of licensed products in the marketplace," said Kris Talley, vice president of sales and marketing at Logo Brands. "We are excited to offer high-quality products to Aggie fans that we back with a lifetime guarantee."

Logo Brands will distribute Texas A&M products nationwide through Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other major retail outlets, in addition to the university's campus bookstore, Fanatics and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

"Logo Brands is an outstanding company with a great team of people," said Kyle Pope, director of collegiate licensing & brand development at Texas A&M. "We believe this partnership will bring more great Aggie products to our fans all over the world."

Texas A&M is the 27th university to enter into a strategic partnership with Logo Brands for licensed tailgate items.

Logo Brands has strategic licensing agreements with the following institutions: University of Alabama, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado, University of Connecticut, University of Florida, Florida State University, Fresno State University, University of Georgia, Indiana University, University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, University of Miami, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina, Notre Dame University, The Ohio State University, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, Virginia Tech University, University of Washington and University of Wisconsin.

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations, including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began in 2000 as a family business, shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

Texas A&M opened its doors in 1876 as the state's first public institution of higher learning. Today, it stands as a research-intensive flagship university dedicated to sending Aggie leaders out into the world prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

