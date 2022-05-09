Sectigo Announces Four Leaders Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Women of the Channel Power 100 Lists

ROSELAND, NJ, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Binet, SVP of Enterprise Sales at Sectigo, to its Women of the Channel Power 100 list for 2022. In addition, Sectigo’s Regional Director of Enterprise Channel Sales, Jennifer Cohen; Senior Manager of Partner Programs, Kysha Weeks; and Inside Channel Account Manager, Samantha Nelson, are on the 2022 Women of the Channel list.

These lists honor the accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those included come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions impact the industry every day.

"We're incredibly proud to see these talented individuals recognized in this year's CRN Women of the Channel list," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. "The channel is key to our success. The leadership, vision, and commitment to our partners shown by these women are instrumental in driving continued growth for our award-winning solutions."

The Women of the Channel Power 100 list acknowledges an elite subgroup of executive IT leaders who have gone above and beyond to inspire others and impact their organization and the entire IT channel through perseverance and a dedication to channel success.

Binet, included on the list, is responsible for global enterprise sales strategy and success and encourages other women to move into executive-level roles. Sectigo has experienced double-digit YoY enterprise sales growth with Binet as the leader, far outpacing the competition. Over the past year, Binet has helped the channel team establish new partners by identifying key organizations and regions, developing relationships, and educating sales teams while promoting Sectigo as a leading technology partner in the enterprise space. This is the first year Binet has received this honor, and she has been included on the Women of The Channel lists for the past two years.

The Women of the Channel list honors exceptional women for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and channel advocacy that impacts growth and innovation in the channel. The annual list is the official guide to the top female leaders of the IT channel.

Cohen has been successfully driving collaboration resulting in incredible sales through the channel for the last 17 years. She credits her success to her love of network security products and processes, as well as a passion for establishing and growing strong channel partner relationships. Most recently she jumpstarted the west region enterprise channel efforts for Sectigo. Through her long-standing connections with key partners and tailored sales and engineering trainings, she has doubled new enterprise deal registrations through the channel at Sectigo. She finds the relationships she builds within the channel community to be the most rewarding part of her work.

Weeks played an integral role in developing and launching the Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program in February. The program revolutionized Sectigo’s relationships with its partners by offering them a unique community and many benefits, including exceptional online training and a deep library of sales tools, technical resources, and marketing collateral. Weeks provides partners with the ability to accelerate growth in today’s dynamic cybersecurity market and works to build go-to-market strategies that drive revenue growth from Sectigo’s various partner ecosystems. This is the second year in a row Weeks has been included on the list.

Nelson is a rising star on the Sectigo channel team, developing new partners and raising Sectigo’s brand to new heights. Focused on recruiting and onboarding partners into the Sectigo SecurePlus Partner program, Nelson has seen tremendous success in educating them about Sectigo’s solutions and the value the products can bring to a partner’s portfolio. She is working to become more involved in the channel world through events and values professional forums that cater to women in the tech industry.

“We are proud to recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list once again. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.