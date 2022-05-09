Dental Biomaterials Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.6 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental biomaterials market size was reached at US$ 7.96 billion in 2021. The global dental biomaterials market is being driven by factors such as an ageing population, an increase in the number of dental implants, and an increase in dental problems. Tooth decay and dental caries are two of the most common issues among people.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.58 billion individuals were affected by dental caries in 2016. As a result, the dental biomaterials market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Another important element driving the global dental biomaterials market is the rising trend of dental tourism. In 2019, Americans spent more than $5 billion on dental tourism. In addition, India has risen to the top of the Asia-Pacific region's dental tourism rankings.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, metallic biomaterials segment holds the largest market share in the global dental biomaterials market. Due to the increased popularity of dental implants and operations, the metallic dental biomaterials segment is expanding. As a result, the need for good implantable dental biomaterials that can cure specific dental problems has steadily increased.





On the basis of application, orthodontics segment holds the largest market share in the global dental biomaterials market. Due to an increase in the frequency of dental problems and tooth decays, the need for dental biomaterials in orthodontics is increasing. Furthermore, increased disposable incomes as well as growing medical tourism trend are propelling the segment's rise all over the world.





On the basis of end use, dental laboratories segment holds the largest market share in the global dental biomaterials market. Dental biomaterials for dental laboratories are expanding in popularity because of causes such as rising tooth diseases and rising demand for dental implants.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.96 Billion CAGR 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Companies Covered 3M Company, Bego Medical GmbH, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Datum Dental Ltd., GC Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., IvoclarVivadent AG, Keystone Dental Inc., Medtronic PLC

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for dental biomaterials market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the dental biomaterials market in the North America region. Growing dental problems is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the dental biomaterials market in North America. Over 5 million Americans aged 65 to 74 have lost all of their teeth, including approximately 3 million edentulous, according to the American Dental Association 2020. Tooth loss, on the other hand, is a major worry among the elderly. The expanding geriatric population and government initiatives are also boosting regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the dental biomaterials market.China and India hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacificdental biomaterials market. Due to the rising frequency of tooth and oral illnesses, the market for dental biomaterials is growing in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific area has a substantial burden of oral problems, according to the 2018 Global Burden of Disease report. In addition, the growing trend of medical tourism is propelling the dental biomaterials market forward.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing incidence of oral diseases

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, dental problems impact around 3.5 billion people worldwide with cavities in permanent teeth being the most common. Permanent tooth caries affects an estimated 2 billion people worldwide, whereas primary tooth caries affects 520 million kids. Thus, the growing incidence of oral diseases is driving the growth of global dental biomaterials market.

Restraints

Stringent government regulations

The medical and healthcare sector needs to follow some guidelines drawn by government. These rules and laws need to be followed during the development of certain chemicals and materials. If not followed, strict action is taken against it. As a result, stringent government regulations are restricting the expansion of global dental biomaterials market.

Opportunities

Growing edentulous population

The rapid growth of dental practitioners and professionals is driving the growth of dental or dentistry sector. As per the most recent data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, Brazil has 174,000 dentists, accounting for 11% of the global number. Thus, the growing edentulous population is contributing towards the growth of global dental biomaterials market.

Challenges

Lack of skilled dental professionals

More than 68% of WHO member state claims to have fewer than five dentists per 10,000 inhabitants. This figure shows that there is slow growth for the growing number of dental professionals. As a result, lack of skilled dental professionals is the biggest challenge for the expansion of the global dental biomaterials market.

Recent Developments

Intra-Lock, a developer of dental restorative products, was bought by Henry Schein in 2018. This helped to gain foothold in the high-end implant market.

Ultradent products Inc., released the mtapexbioceramic root canal sealer, a novel endodontic product, in February 2022. Mtapex is a bioceramic sealer that can be utilized with any form of endodontic obturation.

Geistlich Pharma’s ninth subsidiary was established in India in 2017. Geistlich has entered a potentially lucrative regenerative dentistry sector with this announcement.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Metallic Biomaterials Titanium Stainless Steel Chromium Alloys Other Metallic

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

Composites Biomaterials

By Application

Implantology

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Others

By End Use

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academics and Research Institutes

Dental Product Manufacturers

By Bone Graft Material Type

Allograft

Xenograft

Synthetic





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





