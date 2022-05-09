Digital Additive Celebrates 10 Years of One-to-One Connection

ATLANTA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Additive, an award-winning eCRM-focused agency specializing in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary today. Co-founded by Roxana Shershin and Kevin Moran in May of 2012, the agency has always placed authentic connection and meaningful communication central to their work, and their continued growth is a testament to that commitment.

From starting out in a shared co-working space with three full-time employees to their current, expanded office space in the Zonolite community, Digital Additive continues on an impressive growth trajectory. The Digital Additive team is now over 50 colleagues strong, with employees all over the country and as far afield as Japan and Spain. Digital Additive's commitment to the health and wellness of their team has only grown over the years with an ever-improving benefits package, a flexible work environment, a commitment to professional development, and a profit-sharing bonus program.

Digital Additive took root as an agency with long-term, well-respected clients including Carter's FleetCor, Assurant and The Home Depot; and has continued to flourish over the years with leading brands including Grammarly, Revlon, Inspire Brands, Nordstrom and Elanco. A decade in, the agency still takes a relationship-first approach with over 25 current clients. As the agency has grown, Digital Additive has excelled in numerous verticals including Retail & Consumer Goods, Financial Services, and Online Marketplaces. With over 35 Salesforce Certifications, Digital Additive's expertise with Salesforce Marketing Cloud has continually deepened as the platform evolves.

"I couldn't be prouder of the way the agency has grown and evolved over the last ten years," says Roxana Shershin, President and agency Co-Founder. "The best part is that the growth has been thoughtful and intentional. We've built our success on real relationships without straying from the core values and ideals that define us. I look forward to seeing what the next ten years bring."

Digital Additive will mark the milestone with a celebration for clients, family, and friends of the agency later this month and will continue the festivities as they attend industry conferences this summer including Salesforce Connections, Salesforce World Tour, Email Innovations, Movable Ink's Think Summit, and more.

